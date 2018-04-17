People share their best memories of Irish country legend Big Tom

The sad news was announced this morning that Irish country music legend Big Tom McBride has died.

Big Tom in Barry's Hotel in Dublin in 1998. Photo: RollingNews.ie.

The 81-year-old Monaghan man was a fixture in dancehalls and airwaves in the 60s and 70s with his band Big Tom and the Mainliners.

Daniel O'Donnell told Ryan Tubridy this monring that he remembers going to dances, hearing Four Country Roads in the late 70s and early 80s and seeing Big Tom.

"There’s people who have a presence and Big Tom had it in abundance when he walked in somewhere," he said.

"Country music is richer because of him, he has left so much behind."

You can listen to the full interview here:

People have been paying tribute to the showman and sharing their memories and anecdotes of 'The King' of Irish country music.

