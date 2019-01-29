People share their annoyances with #ThingsIWouldBan

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

People are sharing the one thing they would like to abolish from the world by joining in with the latest Twitter trend.

Using #ThingsIWouldBan, people aired their grievances with everything from pineapple on pizza to people who talk in the cinema.

Public toilet hygiene means this person would outlaw “people not washing their hands”.

Lots of people shared their frustrations with bad manners. On public transport:

… in the cinema:

… and everywhere else:

Fashion faux pas can also test people’s patience.

And catchy wedding songs get on some people’s last nerve.

Even the famed Number 10 cat has something he would like to change about the world.

But not everybody can always agree on everything.

What would you ban?

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

ThingsIWouldBanTwitter

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover