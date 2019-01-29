People share their annoyances with #ThingsIWouldBan
People are sharing the one thing they would like to abolish from the world by joining in with the latest Twitter trend.
Using #ThingsIWouldBan, people aired their grievances with everything from pineapple on pizza to people who talk in the cinema.
Public toilet hygiene means this person would outlaw “people not washing their hands”.
#ThingsIWouldBan— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 29, 2019
Public toilet doors where you have to pull handle on your way out.
Use a revolving door. Have two doors. Make it automatic. ANYTHING to avoid us all having to use the same handle when too many people don't wash their hands.
Also ban people not washing their hands
Lots of people shared their frustrations with bad manners. On public transport:
#ThingsIWouldBan— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 29, 2019
People who put their feet on the opposite seat on the train. They should be thrown off the train - into a ditch
… in the cinema:
#ThingsIWouldBan People who talk in movie theaters pic.twitter.com/7GFAPdrRxJ— Crystal (@SeamonkeyzRule) January 28, 2019
… and everywhere else:
#ThingsIWouldBan bad manners and people who don’t say thank you— STᕮᑭᕼᕮᑎ ᖴ (@SFallonator) January 28, 2019
Fashion faux pas can also test people’s patience.
#ThingsIWouldBan Crocs with socks— Erin's here in spirit (@renaissancewom6) January 28, 2019
And catchy wedding songs get on some people’s last nerve.
The Dirty Dancing soundtrack and Grease Music at weddings #ThingsIWouldBan— Dave (@Roy2Dave) January 28, 2019
Even the famed Number 10 cat has something he would like to change about the world.
#ThingsIWouldBan— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 29, 2019
Recommended portion sizes of Dreamies - I’ll tell you when I’ve had enough!
But not everybody can always agree on everything.
#ThingsIWouldBan Pineapple on pizza— Abigail Hybl (@abigail_hybl) January 28, 2019
People who make others feel like weirdos if they decide to put pineapple on their pizza.— The Grim Rieper 🌲☃️🎁 (@RiepTide1999) January 28, 2019
Their pizza, their choice.
#ThingsIWouldBan
What would you ban?
- Press Association
