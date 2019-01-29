People share their annoyances with #ThingsIWouldBan

People are sharing the one thing they would like to abolish from the world by joining in with the latest Twitter trend.

Using #ThingsIWouldBan, people aired their grievances with everything from pineapple on pizza to people who talk in the cinema.

Public toilet hygiene means this person would outlaw “people not washing their hands”.

#ThingsIWouldBan

Public toilet doors where you have to pull handle on your way out.

Use a revolving door. Have two doors. Make it automatic. ANYTHING to avoid us all having to use the same handle when too many people don't wash their hands.

Also ban people not washing their hands — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 29, 2019

Lots of people shared their frustrations with bad manners. On public transport:

#ThingsIWouldBan



People who put their feet on the opposite seat on the train. They should be thrown off the train - into a ditch — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) January 29, 2019

… in the cinema:

… and everywhere else:

#ThingsIWouldBan bad manners and people who don’t say thank you — STᕮᑭᕼᕮᑎ ᖴ (@SFallonator) January 28, 2019

Fashion faux pas can also test people’s patience.

#ThingsIWouldBan Crocs with socks — Erin's here in spirit (@renaissancewom6) January 28, 2019

And catchy wedding songs get on some people’s last nerve.

The Dirty Dancing soundtrack and Grease Music at weddings #ThingsIWouldBan — Dave (@Roy2Dave) January 28, 2019

Even the famed Number 10 cat has something he would like to change about the world.

#ThingsIWouldBan

Recommended portion sizes of Dreamies - I’ll tell you when I’ve had enough! — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 29, 2019

But not everybody can always agree on everything.

#ThingsIWouldBan Pineapple on pizza — Abigail Hybl (@abigail_hybl) January 28, 2019

People who make others feel like weirdos if they decide to put pineapple on their pizza.

Their pizza, their choice.

#ThingsIWouldBan — The Grim Rieper 🌲☃️🎁 (@RiepTide1999) January 28, 2019

What would you ban?

- Press Association