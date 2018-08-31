People react to the news of Donald Trump's Irish visit
US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, and naturally, people have a lot to say about it.
Here are some reactions to tonight's announcement:
Trump can come to Ireland on two conditions: all official engagements take place in Barack Obama Plaza and all photos are taken right beside the life size cardboard cutout of Barack Obama. Take it or leave it.— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 31, 2018
#Trumpshite the Irish people have an opportunity to show the world how hospitality ought to be extended to #Trumpshite— Eddie Hobbs (@RealEddieHobbs) August 31, 2018
An Trumpaigh has made his pick for Sunday https://t.co/zZZomKDnhp— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) August 31, 2018
Notes: A Presidential motorcade and security cordon in Doonbeg, Co Clare would be quite something.— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 31, 2018
Our own President will have just been inaugurated.
Gosh. Trump is literally the opposite of Ireland. https://t.co/Z1biCbzOOq— India Knight (@indiaknight) August 31, 2018
TRUMP IN IRELAND: This is going to be the best protest. Uuge! We got our best guys on it. Really, these guys are the smartest. Almost as smart as me. Bigly. https://t.co/7LZZ2EyFpt— Cork Greens (@CorkGreens) August 31, 2018
First the Pope, now Trump, why don't we just go all in and invite the reanimated corpse of Oliver Cromwell for a state visit pic.twitter.com/nq4KH5rsLW— Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) August 31, 2018
Trump is coming to Ireland in November. Must organise the welcoming party.... pic.twitter.com/kptL9Kie2Q— Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) August 31, 2018
News: ‘Trump to visit Ireland in November.’— TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) August 31, 2018
Ireland: ‘Aw no, we won’t be home that day.’
News: ‘I didn’t say what day...’
Ireland: ‘Eh...We have to move out, We’re getting an extension done. We’re building a utility room in the Irish Sea.’
Trump coming to Ireland in November. Between his visit, #8thRef, the nationwide blizzard, the Pope, Hurricane #Ophelia, #Aras18 Limerick winning the hurling and the Grand Slam - spare a thought for the poor soul who has to cut all that to 24 mins for Reeling in the Years 2018— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018
Trump coming to Ireland in November. pic.twitter.com/zCZ8a4OEsr— Noel Rock (@NoelRock) August 31, 2018
Can we not pretend we're out for the day? Hide behind the sofa when he calls?— Borghert Jan Borghmans (@StripyMoggie) August 31, 2018
Not all the reactions were negative, however:
Dear Twitter users (just liberals mainly).. if you're tweeting about Donald Trump coming to Ireland, please don't use the words "WE don't want him here"..— Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) August 31, 2018
Less of the arrogance. You don't speak for the whole country.
Thank you and goodnight 🇺🇸#DonaldTrumpIreland
I cannot wait to embrace lord trump to the Emerald Isle with open arms. Hopefully he can make Ireland great again #MIGA 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 too much fake news in this country!! We need to drain the swamp #trump #Ireland pic.twitter.com/1k4RMvg51q— Stephen Murtagh (@manofsteelmurta) August 31, 2018
