People have got this woman’s name wrong all her life – but there’s a twist

We’ve all been called by the wrong name at some point in our lives but for one woman in the US, things have been much more than an occasional case of mistaken identity.

Summer Heacock, a 37-year-old novelist from Washington, says people have been randomly calling her Heather her whole life – from strangers and friends to her hairdresser and even her doctor.

Adopted when he was just six weeks old, her parents decided to call her Summer but strangely, the name Heather followed her around.

Apart from concluding that it was a weird coincidence, Summer didn’t think much of it until a recent life-changing event made her question whether there was something more to it all, which she describes as “my high bar of weird” in a Twitter thread.

Folks. I am about to share the weirdest tale I’ve ever experienced, even by my high bar of weird.



A weird 37 years in the making.



Buckle up for the STORY TIME OF WHUT — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

Born and raised in Indiana, Summer, who now lives with her husband and two children in Washington, says she can’t remember when people first started calling her Heather but her earliest memory of hearing the name was when she was three.

She told the Press Association: “The first time I have a vivid memory of it was when I was three and in pre-school, and the teacher’s assistant called me Heather.

“I didn’t respond, thinking she was talking to someone else, and she was frustrated that I was ignoring her.

“At that time, I was more concerned with having an adult be angry with me than anything else.”

Little did she know at that time that “Heather” was was going to play a more prominent role in her life.

Summer with daughter Lola, son Miles and husband Drew (Summer Heacock)

She said: “Strangers call me Heather. My doctor I had been seeing for years called me Heather. People ask my husband how his wife Heather is doing.

“The salon I went to for seven years wrote out an appointment reminder card to ‘Heather’.

“Friends I’ve known for years will slip and call me Heather. A few months ago, my own husband called me Heather!”

So. Ever since I was a kid, people accidentally call me Heather. It’s been a running joke for years. I even document the occurrences on the #NotHeather tag when I remember to.



It happens at least once a week. — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

So many people get her name wrong on a regular basis that Summer started to document all the times she was “Heathered” using the hashtag #NotHeather.

I get called Heather at least once a week. Ever since I was a kid. I have no explanation for this. #NotHeather — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) March 18, 2015

On the line with my gas company and the woman said, "I'll be right back on the line, thanks, Heather."



Why. How. #NotHeather — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) March 26, 2015

My husband is at a doc appointment and the nurse asked him how his wife Heather is doing. Twice.



I am still NOT NAMED HEATHER. #NotHeather — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) July 6, 2015

Voicemail transcription.



Have met my #NotHeather quota by Tuesday. Woo. pic.twitter.com/vFOg2wAfzk — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) January 24, 2017

She said: “At least once a week for as long as I can remember, someone will call me Heather. It’s been this bizarre, long-running cosmic joke.”

Summer says she has been trying to get hold of her original birth certificate because “I always joke the Heathering is the universe’s way of telling me that random name was Heather”.

And see, I’ve asked the adoption agency, but the file was sealed indefinitely, even from me, so I have no access to any of it. — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

Then two weeks ago things changed for Summer when a woman got in touch through Facebook.

After messages were exchanged, she realised the woman was her biological sister.

So. Out of NOWHERE, about two weeks ago I got a message on Facebook from someone asking if I’d been put up for adoption in June 1981.



Folks: ENTER SUDDEN BIO SISTER AND BROTHERS AND BIO DAD AND y’all it’s been wild. — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

Soon, she was on a plane to Shelbyville in Indiana see her birth family.

She said: “Meeting everyone in person was… intense. There was a lot of hugging and crying and questions.

“But it was also amazing and fascinating. It’s been a lot to process, for all of us.”

Summer with her biological family from her father’s side (Summer Heacock)

But the biggest twist of all was yet to come.

She said: “I casually asked if they knew the name I was given when I was born, and I swear I almost fell over when they answered, ‘Yeah, Heather’.

Guys. GUYS.



It. Was. HEATHER. — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

“I was standing there with my jaw on the ground, blinking wildly. I hadn’t mentioned to any of them anything about the Heather phenomenon.”

Turns out, the detective hired by her biological father and his wife to track her down found her birth certificate, on which she was named Heather.

For the first 6 weeks of my life, my name was Heather.



And for the next 37 years, people have randomly been calling me Heather. pic.twitter.com/muTuZB2gI0 — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

Summer said: “I’d joked for years that maybe the universe was trying to tell me I’d been named Heather when I was in flux between being born and being taken home by my parents when I was about six weeks old, but I never thought that could actually be the reality.

“It was too weird to be real. For the rest of our time together, I kept sort of whisper-shouting, ‘OK, but are you SURE!? HEATHER!?’.”

So. Yeah. Apparently my #NotHeather life should have been #NotHeatherNowButActuallyWasAtOnePointAHeather



The end. — Summer Heacock (@Fizzygrrl) August 20, 2018

Despite subtle hints from the universe, Summer says she doesn’t plan to legally change her name, but she adds: “I am definitely considering using it as a pen name to write kids’ books.

“I think it would be a thoughtful hat tip to it all. It’s too surreal to not pay homage to in some way.”

Her new book Crashing The A-List, comes out in March.

- Press Association