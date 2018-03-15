People have been using hypnosis to remember their bitcoin passwords

An Irish Psychologist specialising in clinical hypnosis has claimed reports in CNBC and The Wall Street Journal plus other international media outlets that hypnosis can help remember forgotten passwords is more science fiction than science fact.

The D4 Clinic leading psychologist Jason O’Callaghan claims you should not be waiting on a hypnotist to help you remember your long forgotten password.

“Major news outlets are writing about hypnotists charging 1/2 a bitcoin plus commission to help clients remember passwords they used to set up their bitcoin accounts years ago and forgot.

"But even though hypnosis has been used by the FBI for years to help with eyewitness testimony. It would not be guaranteed to help anyone remember a password they randomly made up years ago.

I’m not saying it would not work but I wouldn’t be relying on it.

Mainstream media in the USA are reporting people paying up to $1,500 for 3 sessions with a hypnotist plus a percentage of any bitcoin value if they help the client remember a password.

O’Callaghan continued: “I have had people over the years ask me to help them remember where they put documents, diamond rings or cash for safe keeping and we lead back over their steps under hypnosis and it defiantly helps and is successful sometimes but I wouldn’t bet the kids inheritance on it. “

- Digital Desk