People have been sharing their #HomeToVote stories on social media

From Australia, Hanoi, Buenos Aires to Tokyo, expats from all over the world are currently making the journey home to vote in this Friday’s abortion referendum.

The returning citizens have been documenting their journey’s using the tag #HomeToVote, an initiative made famous by the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.

Only those who have been away from Ireland for less than 18 months are eligible to vote.
By Anna O'Donoghue

