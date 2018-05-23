People have been sharing their #HomeToVote stories on social media

From Australia, Hanoi, Buenos Aires to Tokyo, expats from all over the world are currently making the journey home to vote in this Friday’s abortion referendum.

The returning citizens have been documenting their journey’s using the tag #HomeToVote, an initiative made famous by the 2015 same-sex marriage referendum.

Only those who have been away from Ireland for less than 18 months are eligible to vote.

Boarding a 13 hour flight from Buenos Aires to London. London to Dublin tomorrow. No one at airport knows what my repeal jumper means. No one here knows why I'm travelling. If this feels isolating for me, can't imagine how lonely it must be 4 her, travelling 2 the UK #HomeToVote — Ciaran Gaffney (@gaffneyciaran) May 22, 2018

Cost of flights from Hanoi to Dublin: 800 euro. Length of journey: 20 hours. Chance to #repealthe8th: PRICELESS. #hometovote #Together4Yes pic.twitter.com/oROnKcBXcF — the cute hoor (@HoorayForNiamh) May 22, 2018

Was actually so humbled and relieved to meet four other Irish people on the flight from Buenos Aires to London, all of them flying onwards to Dublin today or tomorrow to #voteyes. #hometovote #together4yes — Ciaran Gaffney (@gaffneyciaran) May 23, 2018

1) Newcastle to Sydney Airport on 2 trains -3 hours

2)Plane to Abu Dhabi -16 hours

3) Plane to Ireland -8.5 hours

Repealing the 8th Amendment? Priceless.

(Step 1 almost complete) #Together4YES #menforyes #HomeToVote #hometoveote #repealThe8th pic.twitter.com/tsG4Bh57n2 — Steve Wilson (@Dublinactor) May 23, 2018

Just starting my journey #hometovote from Sweden. All I can think of is the 10-12 women who are nervously awaiting their bus/train/flight to get to their appointment. For women in a crisis, today is a day like no other. Time for care and compassion in Ireland. Time for change. — Ailbhe Coleman (@coleman_ailbhe) May 23, 2018

There are about 35 young gals, most of them on their own, waiting for bags from my flight to Dublin from Sydney ❤❤❤ #hometovote — becky ann leeman (@foreveralowen) May 18, 2018

Just started the first leg of my journey #hometovote. Taking a night bus to Tokyo, where I will fly out tomorrow afternoon. Hopefully, I can find something fun to do while eagerly awaiting my chance to help #RepealTheEighth on Friday. pic.twitter.com/DpDeZziKzv — Matthew Corbally (@Corballicious) May 22, 2018

I'm coming #HomeToVote ! Will be traveling 5,169 miles from LA to Dublin and will be thinking of every Irish woman who has had to travel to access healthcare that should be available in their own country. Let's do this, Ireland! #repealthe8th #VoteYes pic.twitter.com/fZDxUIGrs9 — Lauryn Canny (@LaurynCanny) May 23, 2018

Just collected eldest son from Dublin Airport. In 2015 Ireland gave him his right - the right to get married.

On Friday he’ll return the favour and vote to give women the right to make decisions about their own bodies. #Together4Yes #hometovote #soproud — Noeleen McHugh (@MchughNoeleen) May 23, 2018

I’m coming #hometovote! Thirty hours from Bangkok to Dublin on a mission to repeal that eighth and get my bodily autonomy 👍#voteyes #together4yes #repeal #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/CKgLO0NDxk — Louise Barry (@made0fglitter) May 23, 2018

3,921 miles later I made it to Dublin from Atlanta! Had somebody recognise my Repeal shirt in Atlanta and give me the thumbs up ❤️ So ready to Repeal #hometovote #VoteYes #repealth8th — RMG (@RMG17S) May 23, 2018

Lads, the pure dote at the car hire desk saw my badge and jumper and waived the cross border fees with a wink and a smile, wished us luck and the pure overwhelming love I feel now has put dust in my eye. Scraping the money together was a struggle but I’m #hometovote #VoteYes #mná pic.twitter.com/NeKxtgB03a — Lauren O'Sullivan (@Sullubrious) May 23, 2018