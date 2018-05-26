People have been leaving flowers and notes at the Savita mural in Dublin

In the wake of the Eighth Amendment referendum, people have flocked to a mural of Savita Halappanavar in Dublin to leave flowers and messages of why they voted yes.

With votes being counted, the first official result was announced in Galway-East, with the constituency voting 60.19% Yes to 39.81% No.

Ms Halappanavar died of septicaemia in Galway in 2012 having been refused an abortion.

Exit polls have suggested it will be an overwhelming Yes vote in the historic referendum and people have been leaving notes highlighting why they voted in favour of repeal at the mural at the George Bernard Shaw pub.

One message written on the mural reads: "My YES was for you."

Another reads: "Sorry we were too late but we are here now. We didn't forget you."

Savita Halappanavar's father has said he has "no words" to express his gratitude for today's Yes vote.

Andanappa Yalagi told the Hindustan Times today that he was "very happy" to hear of the emphatic trend towards an overall Yes vote.

"I am very happy today," Mr Yalagi said. "We’ve got justice for Savita. What happened to her will not happen to any other family. I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland at this historic moment."

Anna Cosgrave, the woman who came up with the idea of the iconic 'Repeal' jumpers, today told the Irish Examiner that she did so after being "haunted" by the death of Ms Halappanavar.