People have been giving Leaving Cert students advice it goes something like this

Students around Ireland are currently buzzing with nerves and excitement as they finally open those highly-anticipated Leaving Cert results.

And while mothers and fathers wait patiently in the car, and grannies nervously stand by the 50+ candles they’ve lit, people have been giving their best advice on Twitter.

And it goes something like this:

To every student getting their #LeavingCert results tomo: I can't offer much advice, but what I can say is; 13 yrs ago I opened my results, missed my course by 5 points, went to college, dropped out, repeated in Dec, changed course & got a degree, masters & PhD. Oh and I'm happy! — OxfordDiplomat (@OxfordDiplomat) August 14, 2018

Some perspective for anyone disappointed with their Leaving Cert results:



I just left my house and realised I'd left my keys inside.



I then used them to get back in to look for them.



👍#LeavingCert — 🎶 Lost in Ed Smith 🎶 (@edsongsofpraise) August 15, 2018

“U can repeat d #LeavingCert but u cant repeat d sesh 😂👌🔥💯” - Fionan from Blackrock who went to the Institute and got 580 points. — Gary Doyle (@thegarydoyle) August 15, 2018

Attention #LeavingCert students! Your results don't define you, you can be ANYTHING you want to be. ♥️ #leavingcertresults pic.twitter.com/vikKDipkBM — Anna O'Donoghue (@AnnaVDesigns) August 15, 2017

“I failed my exams in some subjects but my friend passed them all. Now he’s an engineer in Microsoft and I am the owner.”- Bill Gates#leavingcert — Leaving Cert Info 📚 (@leavingcertinfo) August 14, 2018

To those that are disappointed tomorrow : the Poitín trade is always booming . It’s like Breaking Bad but more glamorous . Like Jam Making but more financially rewarding . #LeavingCert — Ró Your Boat (@CullenRoisin) August 14, 2018

There will be some people getting #LeavingCert results tmrw in places you might not expect. Maybe in Oberstown, maybe in our prisons, maybe in care or direct provision. Just managing that, against all the odds is much more impressive to me than any number of points. — Deirdre Malone (@DeirdreMalone9) August 14, 2018

Don’t worry if you’re getting your #leavingcertresults tomorrow as the Earth will almost certainly be a barren, radioactive, cannibal infested desert in about 5 years so they’ll be of no use to you at all #leavingcert — Jamie (@FCTwenteBenson) August 14, 2018

And right now, if you don't feel like a winner,

Remember, one day this too in time will pass,

like Donald Trump and fidget spinners. 3/9 — Aidan Comerford (@MrAComerford) August 15, 2018

I do actually have one piece of advice for anyone getting #LeavingCert results today: pursue any career you want except "social media influencer." They're the worst. — Simon O'Keeffe (@simontokeeffe) August 15, 2018

I failed the leaving cert. I remember Brother Declan and Brother Philip telling me I'd never amount to anything 😂 Since then I went to University. I now work for the National Health Service in the UK and I even managed to set up a mental health charity #LeavingCert — Mick Finnegan (@Mick_Finnegan) August 15, 2018

This day 3 years ago I got my #LeavingCert results & cried all day, SO disappointed that I didn’t get the points I needed. Fast forward 3 years & I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in a job that I LOVE. Keep the faith, it isn’t the be all and end all✨ — Éimear (@Eimear_Bourke) August 15, 2018