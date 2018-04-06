People have a lot to say about McGregor today

UFC champion Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief in New York.

He is due to appear in court later on Friday, US police said.

McGregor was detained following an incident at a UFC media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. The 29-year-old had earlier been stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

Since the news broke, McGregor has been trending worldwide and here's what people have to say:
By Anna O'Donoghue

