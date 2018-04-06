People have a lot to say about McGregor today

UFC champion Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault, one count of criminal mischief in New York.

He is due to appear in court later on Friday, US police said.

McGregor was detained following an incident at a UFC media day in Brooklyn on Thursday. The 29-year-old had earlier been stripped of his UFC lightweight title.

Since the news broke, McGregor has been trending worldwide and here's what people have to say:

Conor McGregor about to pull up to court like: pic.twitter.com/YzpbPzhQ5o — Holden (@hold9n) April 6, 2018

Yeah. Conor McGregor fucked up. But let's not forget that Undertaker kidnapped Stephanie McMahon and attempted to marry her against her will. — John Hasemeier (@JTHVisuals__) April 6, 2018

If Conor McGregor were a black athlete the commentary about what he did today would look and sound a lot different. — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) April 6, 2018

I’m not condoning Conor McGregor’s actions, but find yourself a friend that will literally fly in from another continent to defend you. — Norm Kelly (@norm) April 5, 2018

The Conor McGregor mugshot is going to be the greatest mugshot in the history of mugshots — Joe (@TravusHertl) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor is my hero. — Joseph Cairns (@CairnsBruh) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor is such a disgraceful person to Ireland. I can’t even with this guy. 🙄 — 🌻Ｃｏｕｒｔｅｎａｙ (@CocosLittleLife) April 6, 2018

I can't believe for a second this Conor Mcgregor thing is not just a massive PR stunt #ConorMcGregor it's all about the future money 💰 — Mark Dowling (@Ipswichmark) April 6, 2018

Conor McGregor about to give us the best mugshot of all time, I’m ready. — 🦍 (@Kashaveli_) April 6, 2018