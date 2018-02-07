People had a lot of love for Erinna on First Dates last night

First Dates has quickly become the nation's favourite show, and it's hard not to see why,

Last night, we fell in love with 39-year-old Erinna from Killarney, Co Kerry.

Erinna: "I find red haired guys so attractive."

Red haired guy walks in ...

Erinna: #FirstDatesIrl pic.twitter.com/o0515QGQ1R — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 6, 2018

She was matched off with 40-year-old Keith from Waterford and what followed was one of the most interesting dates in the series.

The couple seemed like a hit straight away, but it was Erinna's story about an awkward date ending with a fart that endeared her to us all.

Keith and herself also bonded over both of them recently being diagnosed with Aspergers in a very touching scene.

But like always, at the end of the date, there was only one question on everyone's mind, will they be a match?

Or will it end in tears?

Keith must have been blown away by Erinna and her fart story! It's a big YES for these two! 💞💞 #FirstDatesIrl pic.twitter.com/xTGh3e4Ez2 — RTÉ2 (@RTE2) February 6, 2018

It was a match!

The couple decided to see each other again, and everyone loved the outcome.

Wahoo we got a second date, Erinna is brilliant 👏😘 #FirstDatesIRL — lisa (@nobsnknockers) February 6, 2018

Idk about ye, but I want to be friends qith Erina and Keith. #FirstDatesIRL — Jessica Flynn ⟠ (@roflcopterftw) February 6, 2018

Erinna is just one of those pure humans who exudes nothing but light and beauty and energy and you can tell she has no idea how fucking incredible she is #FirstDatesIRL — Brian O'Flynn (@brianxflynn) February 6, 2018

We officially love Erinna ❤️ #FirstDatesIRL — Platinum Pilates (@PlatinumPilates) February 6, 2018

Awwwwww .....Keith and Erinna....how lovely are they? #FirstDatesIRL — JTMoomin (@JTMoomin) February 6, 2018

Aww I love Erinna and Keith. They just make me smile, in a cringe for them way 😂 #FirstDatesIrl — Charley Madden (@xCharleighJayne) February 6, 2018

In a Date Update video, Erinna gives us an insight into what she got up to following her date with Keith.

DATER UPDATE

Another busy night in the #FirstDatesIRL restaurant. ❤️ Catch up with Erinna, Killian, Úna, and Nathan to see how they've been getting on in this week's dater update! pic.twitter.com/fQsCMbTS4a — COCO Television (@COCOtv) February 6, 2018

Live your best life, Erinna. We're all behind you!