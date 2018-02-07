People had a lot of love for Erinna on First Dates last night

First Dates has quickly become the nation's favourite show, and it's hard not to see why,

Last night, we fell in love with 39-year-old Erinna from Killarney, Co Kerry.

She was matched off with 40-year-old Keith from Waterford and what followed was one of the most interesting dates in the series.

The couple seemed like a hit straight away, but it was Erinna's story about an awkward date ending with a fart that endeared her to us all.

Keith and herself also bonded over both of them recently being diagnosed with Aspergers in a very touching scene.

But like always, at the end of the date, there was only one question on everyone's mind, will they be a match?

Or will it end in tears?

It was a match!

The couple decided to see each other again, and everyone loved the outcome.

In a Date Update video, Erinna gives us an insight into what she got up to following her date with Keith.

Live your best life, Erinna. We're all behind you!
KEYWORDS: First Dates Ireland

 

By Greg Murphy

