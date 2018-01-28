People can’t get over this dog who prefers lettuce to bacon

Bambi the Yorkshire Terrier isn’t like most dogs.

Her owner, 18-year-old Lexus Perez, offered her a scrap of bacon and a chunk of lettuce, and Bambi went for the lettuce.

Guys wtf is wrong with my dog, what dog chooses lettuce over bacon?!!!😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jJlKSpp4iQ — misslex (@lexusmperezz) January 26, 2018

Some people thought the dog was just choosing the halal option.

he muslim respect his religion https://t.co/WrrPrpobJM — aye man say man (@wb__larry) January 27, 2018

A lot of people seemed to think the dog was vegan and shouldn’t be mocked for it.

we love a vegan queen https://t.co/EbBfLjShfi — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) January 28, 2018

a legend in the vegan community https://t.co/dpm3CZNp8V — (◕‿◕✿) (@sweetmimosas) January 27, 2018

Perhaps Bambi is just particularly health conscious.

A dog that’s aware that bacon is classified as a carcinogen https://t.co/jwdC5xCqSq — ⓋBanana🍌Bill (@bananabillll) January 28, 2018

She’s just trying to watch her weight.

She’s just trying to live a healthy lifestyle, & have to fight the urge to eat junk food. You are not helping. https://t.co/WTnvpkK78L — Zye’Lon K (@Zyelonkimble14) January 27, 2018

Most people are trying to be a little healthier in the new year and this adorable pooch is no different.

Even the pets about their health all 2018 pic.twitter.com/OsvBcMJjZa — ©️A®️TEL (@colecartel) January 28, 2018

Others thought she was working on her beach bod.

She’s tryna keep her waist snatched https://t.co/d9Y5apQXQC — piel de miel 🍯 (@paradiamonds) January 27, 2018

Maybe she just really likes vegetables. When given the choice, she also went for carrots over peanut butter.

Pt. 2 Peanut Butter Vs A Carrot 😂 pic.twitter.com/qeeOoUcoB5 — misslex (@lexusmperezz) January 27, 2018

Lexus, who’s a make-up artist in New York, said she didn’t know why her rescue pup preferred the healthier option.

“I’ve had for almost a year so I’m still learning about her,” she said.

Whatever the reasons behind Bambi’s choice, she’s got some brand new vegan fans.