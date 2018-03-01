People can’t decide whether Dior bringing back its Noughties logo saddle bag is heinous or amazing

Ah, the Noughties. A decade of many things, but we can probably all agree it wasn’t exactly a stellar year for fashion, what with its velour tracksuits and low-rider jeans galore.

However, fashion house Dior obviously thinks it wasn’t entirely a sartorial black hole, and has decided to bring back its iconic logo saddle bag.

Shaped like a horse’s saddle, emblazoned with the word “Dior” and with a giant gold “D” hanging off it, a subtle bag this is not.

No wonder it was popular back in the day, as it was favoured by everyone’s ultimate style crush, Carrie Bradshaw off Sex And The City.

Various models have already been spotted carrying vintage versions of the bag, so it’s no wonder it’s making an official comeback.

🌴🌟🌴 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Dior re-debuted the bag as part of its AW 2018 show in Paris, and it’s stirring up a lot of memories for people. Just like Juicy Couture tracksuits and Ed Hardy t-shirts, Dior saddle bags were something we totally lusted over in their heyday.

I wanted one so dang on bad!!! — Kay (@Fool_n_Fukry) February 28, 2018

My boyfriend bought me the black and silver one. I think it was my first French designer purse. I’d rock it with my “Jadore Dior” tee. I swore I was Carrie Bradshaw 😆 Oh the memories 😆 — Tania (@Tania_Jen) February 28, 2018

In fact, some people still have theirs, so are probably feeling very ahead of the fashion curve right now.

I still have mine! Loved this bag. — Dina Parker (@DinaNatale) February 28, 2018

Those who sadly didn’t hold onto theirs, may find themselves shopping for a new one…

I will be buying one — 🇯🇲anatheegreat🇨🇺 (@anatheegreat1) February 28, 2018

So gutted got rid of mine... — beyoncéinlondon (@beyonceinlondon) February 28, 2018

But others feel they are now older and wiser, and have realised this bag just isn’t a good look.

I'll pass...lol — Mark Seabolt (@SeaboltM123) March 1, 2018

If we spot Sarah Jessica Parker wearing one again though, we’ll know it’s well and truly back.