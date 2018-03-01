People can’t decide whether Dior bringing back its Noughties logo saddle bag is heinous or amazing

Ah, the Noughties. A decade of many things, but we can probably all agree it wasn’t exactly a stellar year for fashion, what with its velour tracksuits and low-rider jeans galore.

However, fashion house Dior obviously thinks it wasn’t entirely a sartorial black hole, and has decided to bring back its iconic logo saddle bag.

Shaped like a horse’s saddle, emblazoned with the word “Dior” and with a giant gold “D” hanging off it, a subtle bag this is not.

No wonder it was popular back in the day, as it was favoured by everyone’s ultimate style crush, Carrie Bradshaw off Sex And The City.

Various models have already been spotted carrying vintage versions of the bag, so it’s no wonder it’s making an official comeback.

Dior re-debuted the bag as part of its AW 2018 show in Paris, and it’s stirring up a lot of memories for people. Just like Juicy Couture tracksuits and Ed Hardy t-shirts, Dior saddle bags were something we totally lusted over in their heyday.

In fact, some people still have theirs, so are probably feeling very ahead of the fashion curve right now.

Those who sadly didn’t hold onto theirs, may find themselves shopping for a new one…

But others feel they are now older and wiser, and have realised this bag just isn’t a good look.

If we spot Sarah Jessica Parker wearing one again though, we’ll know it’s well and truly back.
