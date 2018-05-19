People called out Prince William’s outfit for being that bit extra than Harry’s

It was Prince Harry’s big day as he tied the knot with Meghan Markle – but that didn’t stop people from spotting that it was his big brother who looked extra fancy.

The Duke of Cambridge, like Harry, was wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Why does William have a better outfit than Harry?? #RoyalWedding — Katie (@ckxtieh) May 19, 2018

William just had to wear that golden "I'm going to be king before Harry" rope on his outfit. Smh. pic.twitter.com/6O7jpC0yXy — Muchengeti (@_Shumba_) May 19, 2018

I love how William’s outfit is more made up #royalwedding — 『𝓢𝓪𝓵𝔀𝓪』 :· 🍃🙃 (@vanilitea) May 19, 2018

i’d be mega pissed if me and my brother were wearing the same outfit but he had more embellishments like wtf william — princess meghan’s #1 fan (@hoIdsthekey) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry with his best man, the Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the throne, was also wearing an aiguillette – golden cords on his right shoulder.

I mean I know you're 2nd in line and everything but stop stealing quite so much thunder pls and thank you — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) May 19, 2018

Not fair that William gets a bit gold rope and Harry doesnt — Dougie...Just Dougie (@magswonnowt) May 19, 2018

Why does Prince William get to wear all of that extra gold rope? #whosboss #RoyalWedding2018 #royalwedding — Sam (@sam_cornford1) May 19, 2018

It’s a real older sibling flex for William to have more stuff on his outfit than Harry. — e•kidd (@libbuh) May 19, 2018

Or as some people saw it, a curtain tie.

Big shout out to Prince William who managed to incorporate his nans curtain ties onto his outfit #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/8ZNHH4Aoff — ☘️ 𝐻𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒶𝒽 ☘️ (@TouchySpaghet) May 19, 2018

The uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. The Queen had to give permission for Harry to marry in uniform.

And it seems that Harry’s understated outfit was winning people over.

I'm loving Harry's outfit way more than William's #RoyalWedding — Beck (@Kat_Rebecca) May 19, 2018

- Press Association