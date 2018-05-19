People called out Prince William’s outfit for being that bit extra than Harry’s

It was Prince Harry’s big day as he tied the knot with Meghan Markle – but that didn’t stop people from spotting that it was his big brother who looked extra fancy.

The Duke of Cambridge, like Harry, was wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Prince Harry with his best man, the Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the throne, was also wearing an aiguillette – golden cords on his right shoulder.

Or as some people saw it, a curtain tie.

The uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row. The Queen had to give permission for Harry to marry in uniform.

And it seems that Harry’s understated outfit was winning people over.

- Press Association
