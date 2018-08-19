People are using a new hashtag to brag about their generation’s best qualities

If there’s one thing that you can count on when you open Twitter, it’s that there will be some form of generational bickering going on.

From Baby Boomers (1946 – 1964), to Generation X (1961 – 1981), to Millennials (1982 – 1994), to the new wave of Generation Z (1995 – 2010), it seems like people of all ages are fighting to expose the flaws of every other generation.

But what about each age group’s positive points?

People took to social media to boast about their peers using the hashtag #BragAboutYourGeneration, and here’s a collection of the best results.

1. Millennials harnessed the power of the Internet.

my generation figured out how to make millions just on social media. 👩🏾‍💻 #BragAboutYourGeneration — Danisha Carter (@DanishaCarter4) August 17, 2018

2. Blockbuster was a staple for weekends.

Nothing was more exciting than taking a trip to Blockbuster with your friends to pick a film for your sleepover 😍 #BragAboutYourGeneration — Laura (@picturepositive) August 18, 2018

3. Not having a mobile was tough.

4. At least Generation X was able to be awkward in peace.

5. Plus, Generation X boasts some pretty amazing rock stars.

6. Older generations know the value of patience.

We sat by the radio for hours waiting for the right song to come on so we could record it on a mix tape.



#BragAboutYourGeneration — Steve Hart 🎧 IG@TheSteveHart (@SteveHart123) August 18, 2018

7. Millennials’ strongest skill.

#BragAboutYourGeneration

Millennials can sniff out WiFi from a mile away. pic.twitter.com/xxIWp1Gpc0 — Stewart Grant (@Stewart_Grant1) August 17, 2018

8. Okay, Millennials win this one.

We had the birth of memes. We win.#BragAboutYourGeneration — incorrect jungkook (@incorrect_1997) August 18, 2018

9. Did the best film come from Generation X?

Clearly, we had the best tv shows and movies, since they keep getting re-made and rebooted! 🙂 #GenX #BragAboutYourGeneration — Poohiedog (@PoohieDog) August 18, 2018

10. Unfortunately, for some in-betweeners… this hashtag might not be for you.

Being someone who was born in that awkward era between millennials and gen z, I have literally nothing to brag about.#BragAboutYourGeneration — Bacca48 (@Nick_Woodstock9) August 18, 2018

- Press Association