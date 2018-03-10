People are tweeting about binge-watching television and it’s extremely relatable
When the end of the week hits, what better activity is there to help you relax and unwind than completely binge-watching every TV series and film available?
Twitter users have been sharing jokes and anecdotes about over-watching TV, and they are extremely relatable.
Here are some tweets to make yourself feel better about your terrible streaming habit.
1. Sometimes the Netflix reminders are completely necessary.
I appreciate .@Netflix's regular reminders that I haven't moved a single muscle in over 4 hours by asking me if I'm still watching. pic.twitter.com/dW6IpNqUHO— Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) March 7, 2018
2. What better way to spend a weekend than staying up late watching TV?
Omg it’s 4:05am and I’m still watching Netflix 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️— Maria (@MariaaTovar_) March 8, 2018
3. Sometimes streaming services give very strange suggestions…
Netflix: Are you still watching Ocean's 11?— Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 28, 2018
Me: Yeah. What else would I be watching?
Netflix: We have 4,000 other streaming options available--
Me: WHAT. ELSE. WOULD. I. BE. WATCHING.
Netflix: Sigh. "There's a 95-pound Chinese man with a $160 million behind this door..." pic.twitter.com/TvplHeqiDk
4. The moment your subscription runs out is tragic.
Me on the 29th day of my Amazon Prime trial pic.twitter.com/IFOWvhk425— Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 7, 2018
5. Sometimes television makes us do questionable things.
I bought a Hulu subscription just to binge watch Jersey Shore, someone please take my debit card away from me— maura (@_3231994) March 3, 2018
6. Your favourite film being made available is the best surprise.
That moment when you finally find a new show to binge watch on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CZZTyN5psH— Chloé Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) March 2, 2018
7. Sometimes it’s extremely hard to stop watching.
Netflix: Are you still watching The Office?— Erika Beth Isbill (@Erika2point0) March 9, 2018
Mike: *agitated* Yes, of course, have I ever said no?
8. Binge-watching can make you feel very cultured.
Sorry I’ve been out of touch. The show I’m binge watching has subtitles.— Alex Baze (@bazecraze) March 2, 2018
9. And lastly… we are always still watching.
Netflix: “Are you still watching?”— (B)RAD 🤓 (@bradley_bwh_) February 17, 2018
Me: “ArE yOu StIlL wAtChInG?” pic.twitter.com/zz0wNaUsQs
