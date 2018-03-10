People are tweeting about binge-watching television and it’s extremely relatable

When the end of the week hits, what better activity is there to help you relax and unwind than completely binge-watching every TV series and film available?

Twitter users have been sharing jokes and anecdotes about over-watching TV, and they are extremely relatable.

Here are some tweets to make yourself feel better about your terrible streaming habit.

1. Sometimes the Netflix reminders are completely necessary.

I appreciate .@Netflix's regular reminders that I haven't moved a single muscle in over 4 hours by asking me if I'm still watching. pic.twitter.com/dW6IpNqUHO — Leighton Shields (@DirtyWildThings) March 7, 2018

2. What better way to spend a weekend than staying up late watching TV?

Omg it’s 4:05am and I’m still watching Netflix 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Maria (@MariaaTovar_) March 8, 2018

3. Sometimes streaming services give very strange suggestions…

Netflix: Are you still watching Ocean's 11?

Me: Yeah. What else would I be watching?

Netflix: We have 4,000 other streaming options available--

Me: WHAT. ELSE. WOULD. I. BE. WATCHING.

Netflix: Sigh. "There's a 95-pound Chinese man with a $160 million behind this door..." pic.twitter.com/TvplHeqiDk — Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) February 28, 2018

4. The moment your subscription runs out is tragic.

Me on the 29th day of my Amazon Prime trial pic.twitter.com/IFOWvhk425 — Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 7, 2018

5. Sometimes television makes us do questionable things.

I bought a Hulu subscription just to binge watch Jersey Shore, someone please take my debit card away from me — maura (@_3231994) March 3, 2018

6. Your favourite film being made available is the best surprise.

That moment when you finally find a new show to binge watch on Netflix pic.twitter.com/CZZTyN5psH — Chloé Lukasiak (@ChloeLukasiak) March 2, 2018

7. Sometimes it’s extremely hard to stop watching.

Netflix: Are you still watching The Office?

Mike: *agitated* Yes, of course, have I ever said no? — Erika Beth Isbill (@Erika2point0) March 9, 2018

8. Binge-watching can make you feel very cultured.

Sorry I’ve been out of touch. The show I’m binge watching has subtitles. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) March 2, 2018

9. And lastly… we are always still watching.