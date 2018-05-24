People are talking about the funniest things they’ve ever forgotten

If you have ever forgotten something so obvious that it almost made you laugh, then these stories might make you feel better.

Twitter user Amanda kicked off the conversation by confessing she had forgotten something pretty important on the way to a vet’s appointment…

Here are 10 more examples, which might make you feel better for your moments of forgetfulness.

1. This person forgot their cooler.

2. You could forget the one thing that helps you see properly.

Scooby Doo Glasses GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This grandfather forgot something pretty important.

4. This is a truly terrifying moment.

Oh No Facepalm GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This person forgot the one thing they were supposed to bring.

6. Oh no.

Malcolm Mcdowell Oops GIF by Warner Archive - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This happens to the best of us…

8. This one takes the biscuit.

Who Are You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Glasses are the easiest and worst thing to forget.

10. Lastly, this stunning act of forgetfulness is almost impressive.

Laugh Laughing GIF by New Girl - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
