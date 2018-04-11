People are taking to Twitter to describe the realities of social anxiety

Sometimes you hear people describe themselves as having OCD when they’re really just tidy, and the term “social anxiety” has been similarly appropriated in day-to-day life.

YouTuber Jessie Paege is sick of people constantly misunderstanding social anxiety. She describes on Twitter how the condition isn’t just wanting to stay in a lot – the reality is so much deeper.

social anxiety is not



“omggg I love netflix and I hate everyone”



it’s



- longing to go to social situations that are easy for other people

- wanting to use your voice, but feeling stifled

- feeling trapped in your thoughts



And she’s right – the NHS describes social anxiety (also known as social phobia) as a “long-lasting and overwhelming fear of social situations,” and it shouldn’t be reduced to just shyness.

Instead, it’s “an intense fear that doesn’t go away and affects everyday activities, self-confidence, relationships and work or school life.”

It can make people dread situations like meeting strangers, engaging in group conversations or eating with other people. Many find they worry about doing something they perceive as embarrassing, like blushing or appearing incompetent, or feel like they’re constantly being watched or judged. It can result in panic attacks, feeling sick or having heart palpitations.

Paege’s tweet has resonated with many people who suffer from the same thing and they have responded with what the reality of social anxiety looks like for them.

For some, it’s obsessing over the minutiae details of social interactions.

Anxiety is staying up till four in the morning thinking about how situations could have differed, had you just changed one thing. Anxiety is falling down the rabbit hole of endless "what ifs" and scenarios for all the bad things that *could* happen. — Morgan Elaine (@EmmySheetz) April 9, 2018

To me it’s mainly being too scared to speak or interact with other people at the fear that whatever I say or do will get misconstrued or judged. Even ordering off of a menu used to absolutely terrify me to the point where I would almost always get my brother to order for me — ˚✫ · *✦jess✦* · ✫˚ (@jezziebeeeee) April 9, 2018

And also replaying what you say to people in your head and thinking of ways you should've said it differently, thinking that everyone is always looking at you and talking about you,wanting to not feel inferior to other people. — Kokobops (@CoraM89480858) April 10, 2018

It’s also something that is nearly impossible to escape.

It doesn't just go away, and when I hear people tell me or another anxiety sufferer to "stop being anxious," it makes me livid. You almost find yourself apologizing for the things you can't control, and that's not okay. It's OKAY to not be okay. — Morgan Elaine (@EmmySheetz) April 9, 2018

the other day my mom told me that i need to stop being so anxious and that i need to get over my anxiety. but she doesn’t get it. i cant just be like “well my anxiety is totally gone and i’m totally fine again” that quickly. she doesn’t understand how i feel in social situations. — alysia | 113 days 😭💓 (@sugarbushgrant) April 10, 2018

Someone with social anxiety isn’t always the quietest person in the room.

social anxiety is being talkative but having a little voice inside you screaming to shut up because they think you’re weird and are only staying out of pity — Virginia Alexa 🌺 145 (@VirginiaAlexaB) April 10, 2018

It can also be:

•Doing the social thing but crying for hours afterward

•Being really sociable in certain settings but awful in others

•Putting on an emotional mask outside of the house



It can have a huge impact on your personal relationships.

-scared to talk to normal people like your friends or family

-constantly feeling like youre going to say the wrong thing

-and sometimes not answering the phone even tho you want to — wil (@tylerssweater) April 9, 2018

Needing a ride home, being offered a ride home by a class mate, but turning it down because you can't handle the small talk while in the car — 💓💜💙michelle💙💜💓 (@mboyette0616201) April 9, 2018

As well as your own self-esteem.

My flavor of social anxiety is talking to anyone and everyone easily, and then waking up at 3 a.m. with a voice going over everything I said, imagining all the ways it could be taken negatively, and then telling me how stupid I sounded and how everyone hates me now. — Michelle B (@Arthemise1) April 10, 2018

Mine stems from an being not confident in my ability. Makes me avoid work tasks and cut short awkward friends meet ups if the conversation starts to run dry. Makes me feel really ill. — Vegan Dad With Beard Ⓥ (@HumbleVeganDad) April 10, 2018

If you have social anxiety to the extent that it’s getting in the way of your day-to-day life, you should speak to your GP. Asking for help can be a difficult thing to do but in the long-run it will be beneficial. In some cases cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) will be offered.

While the NHS say that self-help won’t cure social anxiety, there are some things you can do to try and reduce it.

This includes trying to understand the root causes of your anxiety, attempting to replace your unrealistic beliefs with rational ones, thinking less about how others see you, and forcing yourself to do things that your phobia would normally mean you miss out on.