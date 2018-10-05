People are taking to Twitter to commiserate missing out on Glastonbury tickets

Glastonbury Festival tickets have already started selling, which means that music-lovers across the UK have been scrambling to get a ticket before they all get snapped up.

The first batch, Glastonbury 2019 ticket and coach packages, sold out within half an hour of them hitting the internet on Thursday October 4. General sales will open at 9am on Sunday October 7.

The Glastonbury 2019 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one. Standard tickets are on sale at 9am BST on Sunday morning (and @nationalexpress will offer coach travel to standard ticket holders from 75 locations). — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 4, 2018

The world-famous music festival is back at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 26-30 after a two-year break, though it is yet to confirm any headliners.

Registration for the festival closed on October 1, so if you didn’t register in time, you will have missed your chance this year … though it looks as if registration hasn’t helped many people who were hoping to buy tickets on Thursday.

Here are the best tweets from those who missed out on tickets, which might make you feel a little better if you’ll be watching Glasto from your sofa too.

1. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

The Annual Night I Fail To Get Glastonbury Tickets is always my favourite, festive night of the year pic.twitter.com/Ud29J0xRHT — Lucy (@LucyJaneWood) October 4, 2018

2. The refresh button on your computer might break.

I ain't mentally ready for the frustration of trying to get Glastonbury tickets again tonight but let's go pic.twitter.com/XJk1t6lIXy — . (@__MnYc) October 4, 2018

3. Your office might be jam-packed with people.

Everyone staying late at the office to try and get Glastonbury tickets like pic.twitter.com/sguu68KJyS — Clare Dyckhoff (@cdyckhoff) October 4, 2018

4. This person’s priorities…

Wish I'd cared about my school exams as much as I care about Glastonbury tickets — Alex May (@AlMay93) October 4, 2018

5. This consolation.

Just told the guy at the till at tescos that I failed at getting Glastonbury tickets and he kindly reminded me that I'd be able to watch it all on YouTube... thanks for trying dude...#Glastonbury — Amy Fancourt (@FancourtAmy) October 4, 2018

6. Some people are at the end of their tethers.

the stress of spending 45 minutes preparing and trying to get #Glastonbury tickets only to fail pic.twitter.com/Ear3Lpoutf — Laura Brown (@laura___brownn) October 4, 2018

7. The struggle is real.

8. This person had some success…

Completely successful at watching the loading page for 30 minutes #Glastonbury — Sam Blanch (@BLONDKOP) October 4, 2018

9. This sentiment.

If you get Glastonbury tickets do me a favour n don’t tell me — em (@emdoyle_) October 4, 2018

10. Lastly, this person forgot to register at all!

Don’t worry, there will be another chance to get hold of tickets as they go on general sale at 9am on Sunday.

Weekend tickets for the festival cost €281, plus a €5 booking fee.

- Press Association