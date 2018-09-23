People are taking to social media to celebrate Bisexual Visibility Day

Bisexual Visibility Day (also known as Bi Visibility Day) is celebrated annually on September 23, and has aimed to celebrate the B in LGBTQ+ since the day was founded in 1999.

The day was first observed at the International Lesbian and Gay Association (ILGA) conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, and celebrates the achievements of the community, as well as tackling discrimination.

People have taken to social media to celebrate the day, whether it’s to dispel myths, to raise the community up, or simply to crack jokes.

Here are some of the best tweets from Bisexual Visibility Day, from the educational to the downright hilarious.

1. Celebrities like singer Kehlani joined in the conversation.

2. Some hilarious jokes are being made over on Twitter!

3. Some used the day to dispel myths.

4. Bi Visibility Day is a good excuse for some education.

5. People used the day to speak about their own stories.

6. The day coincides nicely with the first day of autumn.

7. A few jokes were made about “visibility”…

8. Just a few!

9. Lastly, the most important thing to remember…

