People are struggling to deal with the fact that Tracy Beaker is now a mum

Tracy Beaker, the legendary Jacqueline Wilson character and an icon of millennial childhood, is back – and she has become a mum.

Beaker, who would now be in her 30s, has returned in Wilson’s latest book with daughter Jess, who has inherited her mother’s famously curly hair.

Today we’re celebrating Tracy Beaker’s birthday!

Check out the first ever illustration of Tracy as an adult with her daughter, Jess. @FansofJWilson can catch up with Tracy in Jacqueline Wilson’s new book My Mum Tracy Beaker out in October. Pre-order here https://t.co/kl1k1hkd3V pic.twitter.com/TN8rh0tdVa — PuffinBooks (@PuffinBooks) May 8, 2018

But Beaker’s comeback, whose TV portrayal by a young Dani Harmer still lingers in the minds of 90s kids, has left some people feeling old.

I am NOT old enough for this to be a thing pic.twitter.com/yBxTmpCOId — mil (@milupton) May 9, 2018

I feel like a public service announcement should be made to all girls who grew up watching Tracy Beaker... she’s now a MUM 😯 shook pic.twitter.com/7oP377ycul — Ells (@ellacsimmons) May 8, 2018

The fact they are bringing out books where Tracy Beaker is a mum makes me feel soo old😟‼️ — Hannah (@HannahMurdochxo) May 9, 2018

Tracy Beaker now has a child which makes me an actual ancestor — niamh (@niamhmccoy22) May 8, 2018

so there I about to be a book called "My Mum Tracy Beaker" and im not going to lie this makes me vvvv uncomfortable ... since when was tracy a mum !!! — Moll Ab (@moll198) May 9, 2018

nothing like finding out there’s a new Tracy Beaker book where she is a MOTHER to make u feel old af, never understood the saying “when I was a kid” but here I am about to say it to every person who dares talk to me about this “Jess Beaker” — Gabby Fabrizio (@gabbyfabrizio) May 9, 2018

Tracy Beaker is a mum now? Literally bog off Jaqueline Wilson you’ve ruined my inner child 😭 — Zo🦉 (@_zoehughes) May 10, 2018

My Mum Tracy Beaker is currently on pre-order and will be released in October 2018.

It follows nine-year-old Jess, who tells the story of growing up on a London housing estate with single mum Tracy, who grew up in foster care.

Speaking to The Observer about the book in March, Wilson said she wanted it to reflect real life.

She said: “How many young women without much education earn enough, with a daughter, to be able to buy their own home in London today?

“Being Tracy, she wants to be independent, but with a child, how can she be? So she’s having to scratch around.”

It is aimed at seven to 11-year-olds, but readership is likely to extend to a slightly older market as original fans may want to keep up with Beaker’s latest chapter.

Lord knows I'm pre-ordering My Mum Tracy Beaker. Take my coins, Wilson — Sinead (@Sinead_mn) May 10, 2018

I feel like I would be disrespecting my childhood if I didn’t read ‘my mum Tracy beaker’ when it comes out — Emily (@emmwilsonn) May 9, 2018

Idk if I'm 25, I'm ordering the My Mum Tracy Beaker book when it comes out in October. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6UtqjPzFfm — Kerri-Anne O'Mara (@KerriOMara) May 8, 2018

The book is illustrated by longtime Wilson collaborator Nick Sharratt, and comes 27 years after The Story Of Tracy Beaker was first released.

