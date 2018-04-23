People are struggling to deal with Princess Charlotte’s wave

Britain's Princess Charlotte is only two, yet she is already being dubbed a pro after showcasing the world’s most adorable wave.

The toddler was being taken by her dad, Prince William, to see her new baby brother, when she stole countless hearts as she walked into the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in central London.

William has brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte in to meet their new baby brother. Check out Charlotte's wave! pic.twitter.com/iZlazY4Pza — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) April 23, 2018

The little girl waved several times to reporters and photographers as she walked towards the hospital entrance.

And as she and her brother were being taken up the steps towards the doors, Charlotte looked over shoulder and delivered a quick wave, acknowledging the world’s media behind her.

Twitter users couldn’t take the cuteness.

Raise your hand if Princess Charlotte’s wave killed you. 🙋🏼‍♀️ — Sarah (@ClassyFabSarah) April 23, 2018

Can't cope with Princess Charlotte's little wave! She looks so excited! #royalbaby — The Twentyish Mum🖤 (@thetwentyishmum) April 23, 2018

Charlotte is such a cute little lady! #Royalfamily — Su 🦉 (@SusanaRSantos) April 23, 2018

Charlotte’s little wave..my heart MELTED 👸🏼😩💖 — Lily Hayes (@lil_hayes) April 23, 2018

Omg. Princess Charlotte turning to wave to the cameras one more time before entering the hospital.



She’s a natural. Both so cute. Love me some royal babies.#royalbaby3 #royalsiblings #KateMiddleton — carol (@carol198929) April 23, 2018

Yesss Princess Charlotte stealing the show with that little wave. There’s a kid who refuses to be the overlooked middle child. I am so proud of her. #royalbaby — Laura Blake (@LauraJBlake) April 23, 2018

Princess Charlotte turning around to wave one more time before walking into the hospital is my new aesthetic. — Natalie (@sunchick116) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile for Prince George, this was not his first rodeo. The four-year-old, who has been through this process before, seemed a little bit shy and did not wave this time around.

The Duke of Cambridge with his son Prince George and his daughter Princess Charlotte as they arrive to meet his newborn son (Dominic Lipinski/ PA Images)

Here he is almost three years ago to meet a newborn Charlotte.