People are sharing their stories of the worst flatmate they’ve ever had

From dirty dishes left in the sink to late rent or unpaid bills, sometimes sharing a house can be a nightmare.

People have been sharing their stories of the worst flatmates they’ve ever had, with problems way beyond the typical cleaning arguments.

Journalist Gene Demby started off the conversation on Twitter, sharing the story of a roommmate who had been taking rent money for a cult group.

This makes me wonder about your worst roommate stories. Go!



I’ll start: came home one Sat and had an eviction notice on the door. Turns out roommate had been taking my rent money — at that point, $5K — to pay for his dues to his Scientology-lite cult group. https://t.co/jAd1YfXAyF — Gene “GD” Demby (@GeeDee215) February 21, 2018

Here are the best stories of awful flatmates, which may just make you grateful for the person you’re living with.

1.

This was in college, but my roommate hid a 4ft bald python under our bunk bed for 4 days before I found it.



Our very first conversation involved my snake phobia so needless to say we were not off to a great start. — ✌🏻 (@somuchbetter88) February 22, 2018

2.

When I lived in LA, my roommate bought two 'miniature' rabbits off a guy on the Venice Boardwalk. Needless to say, they soon became enormous, peed on everything, and because they were both male, had constant, terrifying, Watership-Down style fights to the near-death — Emily Gadek (@emilygadabout) February 21, 2018

3.

Sophomore year I discovered that my roommate had been using my toothbrush for six weeks. The weirdest thing was that he claimed not to understand why I was upset. https://t.co/16XSvBHyE3 — Jacob Remes (@jacremes) February 21, 2018

4.

Oh yes—we had a family displaced by flooding living with us (5 people plus a cat or two) decide it was the right time to buy a couple of full grown rabbits. It was not, in fact, the right time. — Valerie Quirey (@val_q) February 21, 2018

5.

We lived in a studio apartment together. When I was sleeping, he would walk in, turn on the light, and start making dinner. When I was making dinner, he would turn off the light and go to bed. I got very good at cooking with my phone light. https://t.co/TNBk4UR0w5 — Brian Hamilton (@_brianhamilton) February 21, 2018

6.

I mean nbd but my roommate poured her leftover spaghetti (like half a bowl) into our shared bathroom sink and tried to just "wash it down the drain" — (((Leah Donnella))) (@AskLeezul) February 21, 2018

7.

Mine was a landlady who also lived in the house: she wouldn’t let me use the washer/dryer because “people are dirty” (direct quote) and, several times, woke me up at 3am to ask me if I’d been cooking.



She also stole all my mom’s care packages...and my passport... — Mallory Yu (@mallory_yu) February 21, 2018

8.

My roommate hired a DJ for a party in our suite and barricaded my bedroom door shut, with me inside, using our living room furniture. https://t.co/dQvSBGfsMG — Dawn Summers (@realdawnsummers) February 21, 2018

9.