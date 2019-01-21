People are sharing their professional 'greatest hits' on Twitter

A new meme has people sharing the things they constantly have to tell people due to their chosen profession.

We all have those quotes that we find ourselves repeatedly saying in the course of the working day or a standard response we find ourselves giving to friendly questions about our jobs.

People are now taking to Twitter to share their frustrations and it is incredibly relatable.

The "Hi, I'm a [insert job/profession]. You may know me from my greatest hits..." meme is just what we needed at the beginning of another work week.

Check out some of our favourites below and take comfort in the fact that we all have those moments where we think "If I have to say this one more time, I'm going to lose my mind".

Hello, I'm an author. You may know me from my greatest hits, including: "No, not like J. K. Rowling", "exposure doesn't pay the bills,", and "I don't know, *have* you heard of me?" https://t.co/6Y7zo107bX — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) January 19, 2019

Hi, I'm a journalist on Twitter. You may know me from my greatest hits including, "Don't shoot the messenger", "That's not actually what I said", and "Just because you weren't sampled, doesn't mean it's not a real opinion poll." https://t.co/i0dPN688sy — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) January 21, 2019

Hello, I’m twitter’s gynecologist. You may know me from my greatest hits, “Don’t put that in there,” “vaginal jade eggs are a scam,” and “keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup.” — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 20, 2019

Hi, I’m a climate scientist. You may know me from my greatest hits including, “No, it’s not a natural cycle,” “Yes, I know it’s been warmer before (and the only reason YOU know is because we scientists told you so),” and “Just because it’s on YouTube doesn’t mean it’s true.” https://t.co/0TwoErsgvA — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) January 20, 2019

Hi! I’m an ER doc. You might know me from my greatest hits including “how much have you had to drink tonight?” “Why weren’t you wearing your seatbelt/helmet?” And “what made you think your stubbed toe/toothache/runny nose was an emergency at 3 AM?” https://t.co/KkfcLbdTeo — realEDdork (@realEDdoc) January 17, 2019

Grin. My greatest hits include, "Oh, all sorts of things. Well, fiction and nonfiction, yes. Adults and kids. Yes. Novels and other things." "I don't know. Probably not." "American Gods? Stardust? No? Er... if you have kids they might know Coraline. I wrote a Dr Who once..." https://t.co/9SRso1W2V1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 19, 2019

Hi I help people fix their computers. You may know me from my greatest hits "Because Apple hates Google." "Because Google hates Microsoft." "Because Facebook hates you" "Because most web developers are under 30" "I wish there was a print manual too" and "Turn it off and on again" — jessamyn west (@jessamyn) January 20, 2019

Hello, I'm an environmental activist. You may know me from my greatest hits including, "Dont build that there," "No, don't build it there either," and "We're all going to die in a ball of flame." Keep an eye out for my upcoming track, "I told you so." https://t.co/6qpX7vJN1c — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) January 20, 2019

Hello, I'm a primatologist, you might know me from my greatest hits including: "no I don't touch the animals", "no, you shouldn't touch the animals", and "just because it's cute it doesn't mean it won't rip your face right off if you try to keep it as a pet" https://t.co/8Or4RocpVb — Addy (@adriana_lowe) January 19, 2019

Hi, I'm a print journalist. You may know me from my greatest hits including "I don't write the headline", "yes I got your email" and "no, I'm not telling you what questions I'm going to ask" https://t.co/Wg9aHrzboF — Jennifer Bray (@Jennifer_Bray) January 21, 2019

Hi, i'm a mom. You might know me from some of my Greatest Hits like "I thought your game was cancelled", "please don't fart on your sister", "why are there dirty socks in the refrigerator" and "I've clearly failed as a mother, just wait until your father gets home" — 🇺🇸Elisabeth🇺🇸 (@YourMomsucksTho) January 17, 2019

What are some of your 'greatest hits'?

Let us know in the comments.