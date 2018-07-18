People are sharing their favourite 'bad' movies on Twitter and we can relate

It is officially silly season, which means it's the perfect time to catch the latest summer blockbuster crashing to a cinema screen near you.

Maybe it's down to the highly-anticipated release of Mamma Mia sequel on Friday, but people have been sharing their favourite guilty-pleasure movies with the world.

Twitter lit up last night as users named the 'trash' movies which they love, even if they defy popular opinion.

Crossroads, Bring It On and The Brady Bunch are just some of the gems people admitted to harbouring a secret admiration for, and we have to say, we completely get it.

Here are some of the other so-bad-they're-good choices:

