People are sharing their favourite 'bad' movies on Twitter and we can relate

It is officially silly season, which means it's the perfect time to catch the latest summer blockbuster crashing to a cinema screen near you.

Maybe it's down to the highly-anticipated release of Mamma Mia sequel on Friday, but people have been sharing their favourite guilty-pleasure movies with the world.

Ok I have another one: what’s a trash movie that you know in your heart is NOT GOOD yet you love it anyway & don’t care what anyone says? 1 of mine ( and there are many) is Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. — Cher (@thecherness) July 17, 2018

Twitter lit up last night as users named the 'trash' movies which they love, even if they defy popular opinion.

Crossroads, Bring It On and The Brady Bunch are just some of the gems people admitted to harbouring a secret admiration for, and we have to say, we completely get it.

Here are some of the other so-bad-they're-good choices:

Grease 2. — "New York" Willow 🦐🔥 (@RockShrimp) July 17, 2018

A Knights Tale has a special place in my heart. — Wakandan Wig Weaponizer (@DeleMage) July 17, 2018

The Holiday. Jack Black as a romantic lead???? And yet I watched it 20 times at Christmas. — JZom 🧟‍♀️ (@AnUnrulyBody) July 17, 2018

This is one of the best movies ever. No one can tell me otherwise. Stephanie Zinone always and forever. pic.twitter.com/mpHLyYbBal — Emily T (@emilytehrani) July 17, 2018

“Mama Mia!”... Pierce Brosnan really takes a huge singing crap on that movie 🤧



... I can’t wait to watch the sequel!!! https://t.co/lsnnVxMF5W — Queer Xicano Chisme (@QueerXiChisme) July 18, 2018

Somewhat embarrassed to say that I'm very fond of P.S. I Love You (Swank is one of our best, and her work here is heartbreaking) and Letters to Juliet (Seyfried, Redgrave, Gael, peevish British guy—what's not to love?) https://t.co/nzKKevt1ul — Niels Joaquin (@joeldylan) July 18, 2018

My answer may forever be The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.



It's the most ham fisted attempt & had potential to be so great but alas we got what we got & i wish it were on rn https://t.co/aF7MWs9ziO — Sasha Devlin (@SashaDevlin) July 18, 2018

Anything with "Step Up" in the title. https://t.co/8BGueG8P6T — Lana Wood Johnson (@muliebris) July 18, 2018

The Fifth Element. No matter what I’m doing if I’m roaming the channels & it’s on, I stop & watch. It makes me laugh so hard — Yvette M 🇯🇲 🇺🇸 (@MacpYvette) July 17, 2018

Kindergarten Cop is great. Weird, but great. — Average Joe (@JoeOfTheNorth) July 17, 2018

Eurotrip its terrible and I love it so much pic.twitter.com/auVv9HyVY0 — Ashley (@Gyllenhaalic15) July 17, 2018

Independence Day is a CLASSIC, how DARE you sir!!!!!! The Bill Pullman speech, alone, plus all the Will Smith AND Jeff Goldblum AND Judd Hirsch one-liners!!!!! (Also, a highly under-rated gleeful romp by Brent Spiner, hee hee.) pic.twitter.com/oDCD9ZUwbV — Valerie Hall Stinnett (@Noobvember) July 17, 2018

Bring It On. I know that it has many problems but I love all the bad cheers and spirit fingers — MelissaMc (@MelissaLMc7) July 17, 2018

Lady In The Water. (I don’t care! I like it!) https://t.co/vVD16BzxBC — Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) July 17, 2018

Twister. Every goddamn time. 🌪 — Texus Texudo (@PhyllisNef) July 17, 2018

Blades of Glory, also. One of my favorite movies ever and I WELCOME DEBATE — fembotvik (@viktorriaa) July 17, 2018

Digital Desk