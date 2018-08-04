People are sharing the tiny acts which make them love their partner...serious goals

Twitter users are sharing lovely things their romantic partner does for them.

Metro journalist Hattie Gladwell asked her 16,000 followers to share “one thing your partner does that’s not necessarily romantic but makes you love them a bit more”.

The tweet received thousands of responses, detailing all kinds of acts of love.

From sending cute photos…

… to supporting their endeavours, this lot are incredibly lucky.

These partners take good care of their loved ones when they aren’t well.

Even those without partners shared the little things that make life enjoyable. Tongue in cheek but very amusing.

