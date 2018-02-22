People are sharing the small inaccuracies in TV and movies that annoy them

Forget TV bloopers, what really gets Twitter users’ goats is inaccurate details, if this thread is anything to go by.

Journalist Carli Velocci asked her followers what small details from films and TV annoyed them, and received more than 1,000 responses.

Okay, subject change. What's a small detail in movies/TV that pisses you off? For me it's when people wear shoes on the bed. — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) February 22, 2018

Here’s what bothered Twitter users the most:

Social niceties apparently go out the window when there is important dialogue to be heard.

When characters are in a restaurant and the get a a coffee refill or their food put in front of them and they don't thank (or sometimes even acknowledge) the waitstaff.

This even happens with heroic/admirable characters.

Not only is it unrealistic, it's bad for society. — Dave Amiott (@DaveAmiott) February 22, 2018

It's not really a beef with film but lots of Americans don't take their shoes off in the house and that's weird. — Meg RW (@TricksyRaccoon) February 22, 2018

Can recommend Scandinavian tv for a stress-free people taking their shoes off indoors experience. — Belle (@IsabelleJMartin) February 22, 2018

Making plans seems far too easy.

When people make 'plans' but don't set an actual time or date or where they'll meet. It's in like every sitcom and romcom. — WedSerial (@magicalmatt42) February 22, 2018

what is your postcode because I need to input your address into my sat nav ?!?!!!? — Amy (@amknny) February 22, 2018

In fact, most things seem too easy…

The fact no-one has to wait for anything. Walk into a bar, get served. Phone someone, they answer immediately. Buying from a store, no line at the till. Drive somewhere, find a parking spot right outside. Movie life is unnaturally hassle-free. — HL (@_andyhl) February 22, 2018

Bomb makers who thoughtfully add a large clock display to their bomb & ensure they colour-code their wires according to what's apparently a well known standard that any self-respecting terrorist helpfully adheres to. — Ian C (@IAmAnIanIAm) February 22, 2018

Characters functioning perfectly with or without spectacles, just randomly wearing them. Or not. https://t.co/J359UMX06G — Amanda Mason (@amandajanemason) February 22, 2018

She's surviving in a post apocalyptic wasteland/uninhabited island/on the run, her clothes are filthy, her hair is matted... and her armpits & legs are silky smooth & hairless. https://t.co/VK2c1RGxdo — Scriblit (@Scriblit) February 22, 2018

Movie couples appear not to have the intimacy of real life couples.

Couples who have been together and slept together for a while use an entire bedsheet to wrap themselves when only their partner is around. — Crystal (@entityflux) February 22, 2018

And when people have sex in a bathroom or somewhere and the lady just pulls up her panties and straightens her skirt and walks out... what about cleanup?!?!?! — The Real Chin Shady (@cinzywincy) February 22, 2018

Bras during sex scenes. I know it's probably to avoid accusations of indecency, but it's the first thing to come off in real life! — Rachael Eyre (@Alrightpunk) February 22, 2018

Why don’t fictional characters respect meal times?

When people rush out before eating a full breakfast that their mom/dad/spouse prepared. Like, if imma spend the time whipping up some waffles, an omelete, coffee, the works, you better sit your ass down and EAT IT ALL. — Shelby Young (@shelby_young) February 22, 2018

ordering food in restaurants and then leaving before it arrives. who does that? — Dan Tynan (@tynanwrites) February 22, 2018

When asked if a character wants something to eat, every time the answer is 'I'm not hungry'.



Don't know about you, but if I'd just flown half way across the globe, foiled some evil plot to take over the world, and won the heart of my one true love, I'd go for a crumpet and jam — Whatsthemotive? (@_Whatsthemotive) February 22, 2018

Crime programmes seem to have a litany of unrealistic scenes.

When the nerdy computer wiz runs his fingers over the keyboard for a few seconds and pulls up surveillance footage, too secret govt docs, personal info, etc. — Patricio Chile (@patjchile) February 22, 2018

Movie/TV hacking *keyboard clicking* (“I’m in”) — Bored of Judges (@boredofjudges) February 22, 2018

Every single crime drama has some scene where the main character spots something on a monitor that the HIGHLY TRAINED LAB TECH WHOSE ENTIRE JOB IS TO SPOT THINGS ON MONITORS just missed.



And it's always via the same line: "Stop. Go back. Enhance that." — Colin McLaughlin (@thiseffingnerd) February 22, 2018