People are sharing the cringe-worthy things they did when they were teenagers
The teenage years can be a difficult time in life – your body goes through changes, your emotions are all over the place, and the expectations of your parents weigh heavy on you.
It’s no wonder some teenagers find maudlin ways to express themselves.
Reddit user MentleGentlemen098 asked his fellow redditors to go back in time and confess their embarrassing teenage antics.
This lot really stuck it to the man.
This attempt at meditation needed work
Poetry seems to be a running theme
As is songwriting
From what it looks like, these people seem relatively well adjusted now, so if you did some similar stuff, try not to worry.
- Press Association
