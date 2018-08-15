People are sharing the cringe-worthy things they did when they were teenagers

The teenage years can be a difficult time in life – your body goes through changes, your emotions are all over the place, and the expectations of your parents weigh heavy on you.

It’s no wonder some teenagers find maudlin ways to express themselves.

Reddit user MentleGentlemen098 asked his fellow redditors to go back in time and confess their embarrassing teenage antics.

This lot really stuck it to the man.

Comment from discussion ECUfatty’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Comment from discussion vldsa’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Comment from discussion Kellraiser’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

This attempt at meditation needed work

Comment from discussion ZineKitten’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Poetry seems to be a running theme

Comment from discussion tiptoe_only’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Comment from discussion ZeekSchnee’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Comment from discussion OftheGates’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

As is songwriting

Comment from discussion snowshoeBBQ’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

Comment from discussion filipbergendahl’s comment from discussion "What is the most "r/iam14andthisisdeep" thing that you have done?"

From what it looks like, these people seem relatively well adjusted now, so if you did some similar stuff, try not to worry.

- Press Association