People are sharing the best gifts they’ve been given and some might make you cry

Back to Discover Home

It’s often said that you can’t buy happiness, but a thoughtful gift can definitely put a smile on someone’s face.

Writer Nicole Cliffe opened the great gift debate on Twitter, asking: “What is the best present you’ve ever gotten in your entire life, based purely on the joy it gave you at the time?”

Social media users didn’t disappoint, with their responses ranging from emotional to hilarious.

Here are 12 of the best.

1. This incredibly generous gift.

2. This person got an adorable surprise.

Puppy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Learning a language is an incredibly thoughtful gift.

4. This cat-lover finally got the best present.

Cold Cat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This incredibly cool gift.

6. A balance beam is a hilarious gift.

Balance Beam GIF by The Bachelor - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Father Christmas knew this person very well.

8. A wonderful gift for a wonderful day.

Happy Bob'S Burgers GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This birthday surprise.

10. Family is the best gift you can receive.

Aww GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. This person made their friend’s day.

12. Lastly, this adorable gift might make you emotional.

Cry Crying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Gifts, UK, Gift, Present, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover