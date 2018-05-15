People are sharing stories of the coolest thing their mums have done

Twitter users are showing off how brilliant their mums are by posting stories of their coolest moments.

What’s the coolest thing your mom has ever done? (That you know of) — Platinum Seat Ghosts (@3rdPeriodSuits) May 13, 2018

It all started on Mother’s Day in the US when user @3rdperiodsuits asked people for their favourite tales.

Stories piled in relating to overcoming health issues, being a dedicated cheerleader and all manner of motherly and not-so-motherly triumphs.

These mothers emerged victorious from tragedy.

We were in a car accident when I was a baby. My dad died in the wreck, my brother had major brain injuries. My mother had a me (a newborn), and my teen brother who had to learn to walk and talk again, a long court case for justice - and she did it alone. #Lioness — Alicia Barniér (@AliciaBarnier) May 14, 2018

15 years ago, after my father broke his back falling off his 18-wheeler, my mother worked overtime each week for three years to support his therapy while he couldn't work, her three kids, and still put money away to move us out of project housing and into a nicer, safer area. — Chizzy (@chizzy_26) May 13, 2018

My mom taught herself to walk after being confined to a bed at TB sanatorium for 4-5 years, taught herself to walk so she could return home to her children! #greatestLOVE — ᒥᖅᑯᓵᖅ E3-1625 Berni (@BernadetteDean2) May 13, 2018

My parents separated in 2003. In 2012, my dad was diagnosed with cancer. Mom immediately moved him back in, helped him through all his treatments/appointments, even gave up her room to give him more space when he started to decline. Re-gave him a family for his last four years. https://t.co/7ZgG5bVp7m — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) May 13, 2018

Broke her neck mountain biking, in her 50s, then went out and got a new bike after her recovery. 66 and still going strong. — Joshua Doyle (@audoyle) May 13, 2018

Others were completely selfless in helping others.

Give up her custody to my dad (they've always been in good terms) so i can go to a better school and without question let my dad take me and my brother to Canada so we may have a better life. I literally would not be here if not for her. — Guti (@ChrisJGuti) May 13, 2018

Raised two little boys on her own when her 1st husband left, put herself back through school to support them, became wildly successful, beat cancer twice, got me through the death of my first child, and now cares for my son so I can try to follow in her footsteps (impossible)❤️ — Molly C. (@mollyc91220) May 15, 2018

My Mom pretended to be a city inspector, to scare a slum lord to give back the rent deposit for a friend who was broke - and being swindled. — Sheila BoudrEAU (@SheilaBoudreau) May 14, 2018

The principal forced her to move our meetings off of school property. We held them at our house. Several of the white girls' parents took them out of our troop. We got threatened and bullied. My mom stood her ground. — Suzanne (@dropdeadredtx) May 15, 2018

There was also room for humour in the Twitter thread.

Threw a shoe in a tantrum when told by airport security that she can't bring vanilla she bought in Mexico on the plane. — Putting On The Foil (@potf_racki) May 13, 2018

She wrote me a note to a bouncer to let me into a bar because I was the only one of my friends who was still underage. — Jay Mac (@jayninemac) May 14, 2018

When she was a kid, girls weren’t allowed to play on the hockey team her dad coached. So one day, a boy named “Sam” showed up at practice and mysteriously never took his helmet off... and she did that every practice and game until an older sibling figured it out. — Nashville goalie Caatta Silverman (@catmsilverman) May 13, 2018

These mothers chased their dreams later in life.

Started playing hockey at the age of 52 after being denied the opportunity as a kid, and is now going to Scotland next week with her hockey ladies to play exhibition games and coach and grow the game over there — fresh prince of bel claire (@ClairePalmster) May 13, 2018

My mom went back to school at 40 and graduated top of her class and became an operating room technician. She scrubbed for a surgeon who invited her to join a team to travel to the Amazon and perform life changing surgeries for a few weeks. An amazing Mom. ❤️ — Merrylegs (@Jeannet314) May 14, 2018

This woman achieved one hell of a feat to start a new life.

idk if it's cool, but it's definitely badass. She swam from the Mainland to Hong Kong to get away from the Communists. From there she moved to the US https://t.co/AIC9kwWAZu — the intersection of quality and gay screaming (@pearwaldorf) May 14, 2018

Mums really are the best.

- Press Association