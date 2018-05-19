People are sharing photos of their dogs enjoying the royal wedding celebrations

The royal wedding has had the whole of the UK celebrating in the sun… but it’s not just people getting involved in the festivities.

Dogs around the UK have dressed up in their finery to join in with the excitement, and it’s completely adorable.

Here are some of the good boys and girls who have joined in with the wedding celebrations and are looking stylish.

1. Dolly the dog dressed up with a flag.

2. One doggo sported a tiara.

3. Quinn looked very dapper for the event.

Office dog Quinn is ready for the wedding. Hope you enjoy your Saturday however you spend it pic.twitter.com/g5NfWGPxIT — Rachel Lane (@Rachellane_IFA) May 19, 2018

4. A good girl wearing a gorgeous dress.

My dog Pippa is dressed in her wedding best pic.twitter.com/XBol5xjDUU — Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) May 19, 2018

5. A very strong outfit decision.

Yes Mum the dog did need a tie for the royal wedding😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMe3lLlTEJ — Ross Godwin (@rossgoodwin145) May 19, 2018

6. This pup had some amazing headgear.

Lady Kensi got up early this morning...think it was more for the scones and jam than to watch a wedding. My niece’s dog knows how to party. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/e7gNcZYKzZ — Jill Davis (@Jdavis_Halton) May 19, 2018

7. Mabel looked beautiful.

8. Even Theo Paphitis showed off his dog!

Congratulations to the happy couple, even Gladys has got into the spirit of things ! #RoyalWeddingDogs #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/hdoD8kxlmv — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) May 19, 2018

- Press Association