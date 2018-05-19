People are sharing photos of their dogs enjoying the royal wedding celebrations

Back to Royal Wedding Discover Home

The royal wedding has had the whole of the UK celebrating in the sun… but it’s not just people getting involved in the festivities.

Dogs around the UK have dressed up in their finery to join in with the excitement, and it’s completely adorable.

Here are some of the good boys and girls who have joined in with the wedding celebrations and are looking stylish.

1. Dolly the dog dressed up with a flag.

2. One doggo sported a tiara.

3. Quinn looked very dapper for the event.

4. A good girl wearing a gorgeous dress.

5. A very strong outfit decision.

6. This pup had some amazing headgear.

7. Mabel looked beautiful.

8. Even Theo Paphitis showed off his dog!

Excited Anna Kendrick GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Royal, Wedding, Dogs, UK, dogs, Royal Wedding, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover