People are sharing how they turned insecurities into strengths on social media

We all have our own insecurities and weaknesses, especially as teens, but seeing those same worries in an inspiring new light is one of the best feelings ever.

Writer Ashley C. Ford kicked a conversation off on Twitter, asking: “What’s something you hated about yourself as a kid or teenager that you now consider a strength?”

What's something you hated about yourself as a kid or teenager that you now consider a strength? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) September 30, 2018

Here are 11 of the best answers, which might inspire you to see the strengths in your own insecurities.

1. This woman learnt to love her height.

My height. Now I love being 5’10. My daughter is going to be tall too and I’m going to make sure she fully embraces it at a young age. — J'adore De’ja🌹 (@JaieDore) September 30, 2018

2. Unique looks are a big strength.

My big nose. I hated it in junior high. Now, I embrace it as my trademark. It makes me, recognizable! https://t.co/iOLzJYGxP7 — David Vazquez (@DavidRVazquez) October 2, 2018

3. This person wouldn’t change their stammer.

My stammer! Absolute nightmare in school but I wouldn't change it if I could tbh. Big part of my life. #youdoyouidome https://t.co/XiVNmhqG3V — Aileen Ní Dhonnagáin (@aileendonegan) October 1, 2018

4. The gorgeous eyebrows on this person.

My eyebrows! Grew up with super straight eyebrows that most people thought were hilarious but now I absolutely love how unique they are and how they're a part of me :) https://t.co/aean266zdg — Miya (@SnowBerry13n) October 1, 2018

5. This woman’s situation made her stronger.

That our family was poor. I now know how to fix things around the house, stretch a dollar, cook delicious meals from leftovers, and appreciate the little things in life. — Stephanie Daily (@seppichdaily) September 30, 2018

6. Some infectious laughter to be proud of.

My mother used to make fun of my loud laugh. Now my friends say it is their favorite. — furious intersectionalist (@DrCBurton) September 30, 2018

7. This person embraces their sensitive side.

My sensitivity. I wished I was tougher. Now, I think that gives me more empathy to tell other people's stories, and makes me a better friend. https://t.co/cXkNqdSDJA — Sarah Rappaport (@SarahRapp) September 30, 2018

8. A last-minute work ethic has come in handy.

Procrastinating has made me great at cramming, which pairs phenomenally with a job that has me working on projects with unrealistic due dates. https://t.co/pjVqhPS37D — The Shobes (@mshobel) October 1, 2018

9. This heartwarming answer.

Being dark-skinned. I used to avoid going outside in the summer or would cover up so I wouldn’t get darker. Now I love and embrace my dark skin because there are little girls watching who need to see someone confident with the same skin color. — Cmoenay (@Cmoenay) September 30, 2018

10. Learning is definitely a strength.

My inquisitiveness. I always wanted to know more and ask questions & hated that I had to be the one back then lol. — Anita Flaker (@BlairNoProject) September 30, 2018

11. Lastly, this positive message.

My body 💪 - it's the only one I have and it's alright! https://t.co/X1X61fFCS8 — Coralie Frost (@CoralieFrost) October 2, 2018

- Press Association