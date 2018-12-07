People are revealing unique heartwarming quirks about their loved ones

When you really love someone, tiny little things they do can make you feel perfectly happy inside.

Twitter user Rachel Griffin went on the hunt for some examples of these unique qualities when she asked her followers to name “something random about a person you love that makes you smile every time you think of it”.

And the answers made for incredibly heartwarming reading.

Some people revealed little thoughtful acts that a loved one does for them.

Others pointed to a unique quirk.

Some, meanwhile, recalled a specific moment which brought a smile to their face.

Lots were about dogs.

And you’d be amazed how many people out there are making up songs or humming all the time.

Possibly the most wholesome Twitter thread of all time.

