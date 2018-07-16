People are replacing movie casts with the Muppets and the results are brilliant

We all have our favourite flick but have you ever wondered what it would be like if some of the cast were replaced by the Muppets?

Imagine no more as this was the exact question that Twitter user Cory Taylor asked his followers to do.

You can replace the cast of any movie with The Muppets, but you keep one of the human actors. What movie and which human do you keep? — Cory Taylor (@CoryjTaylor) July 15, 2018

Safe to say it didn’t take long for people to come up with their own hilarious suggestions.

Here are some of our favourites.

Cast away. Keep Wilson — Thierry Ennui (@JohnmRozy) July 16, 2018

The Blair Witch Project. Keep the Blair Witch. https://t.co/JvVrctziqI — Will Walker (@DoctorfulProd) July 15, 2018

Predator, with everyone replaced but the Predator. https://t.co/PjDg7fBKgS — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) July 15, 2018

the dark knight rises, keep Tom hardy so everyone has a Muppet voice https://t.co/4oZkeZg2Z0 — NcSwdr 🐻 (@theswoderman) July 15, 2018