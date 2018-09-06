People are replacing Donald Trump with penguins in some famous pictures

The presidency of the United States is arguably the most powerful role on the planet, but one which leaves you at the mercy of the photo editors of the internet.

British satirist Armando Iannucci asked his followers on Twitter to replace images of Donald Trump with a penguin, and the results have catapulted the Arctic bird into some very high-profile scenarios.

At  a press conference with a perplexed German Chancellor 

At a high-stakes meeting with North Korea 

Surrounded by the world’s media 

Meeting with the leader of the Catholic church

Inspecing members of the British Army alongside the Queen 

Trying to thrive under pressure from G7 leaders 

Overseeing the maintenance of the most famous home in America

And even in talks with superstar Kim Kardashian

- Press Association
