People are remembering Harambe two years on from his death

It’s two years since Harambe died tragically at Cincinatti Zoo, and Twitter users are remembering the great ape.

The death of the western lowland gorilla, who was shot to death the day after his 17th birthday, made headlines around the world and left the zoo devastated.

On this day in 2016, a 3-year-old boy climbed into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and was grabbed and dragged by Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland gorilla. Fearing for the boy's life, a zoo worker shot and killed Harambe. #RIP pic.twitter.com/W9qcDooVKN — Norm Kelly (@norm) May 28, 2018

This day two years ago we lost an icon. We remember him and all he did for our city. RIP Harambe. pic.twitter.com/iklw4AD4Rk — sweet potato (@PeytonVoline) May 28, 2018

It happened after a three-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure and was grabbed by Harambe. Fearing for the toddler’s life, zookeepers made the decision to shoot and kill the gorilla.

The event sparked widespread debate about zoo safety and care of animals in close proximity to humans.

Controversially, the gorilla lived on as perhaps the longest-surviving meme in recent history, with reincarnations to this day.

Rip Harambe, gone but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/O2vEtBJWNU — Benjamin Constuble (@thatkidben621) May 28, 2018

Imagine this: It’s 2035 your son comes back from school. He says today in class we had to say fun facts about ourself. Some little boy said he was the kid that went into Harambe’s cage. He then asks who Harambe is. A tear rolls down your face. You never though this day would come — Zoe Baglien (@ZoeBaglien) May 28, 2018

Harambe was born in Gladys Porter zoo in Brownsville, Texas, in May 1999. He was named by local councillor Dan Van Coppenolle after the 1988 Rita Marley song “Harambe (Working Together for Freedom).

Last September, the zoo welcomed Mshindi, a 29-year-old western lowland gorilla who joined female gorillas Chewie and Mara.

A new indoor habitat has also been built.

- Press Association