People are offering Justin Trudeau style tips after he ‘dresses up like a groom’ on India trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long trip to India, and has been photographed wearing traditional Indian dress.

The Indian movie stars he met at one event opted for smart casual western dress – Aamir Khan wore dark mustard chinos and Shah Rukh Khan opted for a black suit.

But the PM went for an outfit some online said would be more appropriate for a wedding.

Justin Trudeau meets Aamir Khan, but someone didn’t get the dress code memo (Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

It’s not the fact that he’s wearing Indian dress that’s been rubbing people up the wrong way, it’s just pretty over the top by normal standards.

Indians themselves were advising him to rethink the wardrobe.

Mr Trudeau,I notice that you are wearing Maanyavar clothes everywhere in India. Please be informed that they are only worn at weddings and functions like Garba! — Sadhu Journalist (@lutyens_hyena) February 21, 2018

Maanyavar is an Indian clothing brand known for its party wear.

“Who is buying you clothes?” asked another, before dismissing his ornate sherwani coat.

Some thought he looked more like a man on his own wedding day than the prime minister at a function.

Why did @JustinTrudeau have to dress up like a groom... i mean all golden and that duppatta? Why? https://t.co/89pV1G0pXd — Chetna Sundaram (@Chetna_sundaram) February 21, 2018

Even if Trudeau was an Indian groom at his wedding reception he’d look ridiculously overdressed. https://t.co/1tQWMOEEKt — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) February 21, 2018

Trudeau is no stranger to Indian outfits, having worn them several times for Diwali events in his native Canada.

Some people were supportive of him donning Indian dress, and thought it was nice that he was making an effort.

Why shouldn’t Mr.justin Trudeau...do what he is doing?

Why can’t he dress up like how he wants too?

Why should everyone else opine about it?

He may be a leader..but he is an individual too!

His body ..his clothes..

His life...his wish...

& this is my wish I’m saying so! — vrundashankara (@vrundavs) February 22, 2018

Justin Trudeau in this outfit is giving me life https://t.co/FWrwgAS5VK — ananya (@banana_mural) February 20, 2018

But his dedication to the outfits made some Indians feel, well, a little lacking.