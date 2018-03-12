People are not pleased that Beyonce and Jay Z haven't included Ireland in their new tour
Beyonce and Jay-Z announced on Monday that they are set to tour again later this year.
After touring On The Run in 2014 the married couple announced the follow-up - On the Run Part 2 (or OTR II).
Bey and Jay Z will go on the road with a world tour playing 11 European shows and 21 shows in North America.
But the '03 Bonnie and Clyde have left one country off their list that has upset a lot of fans - Ireland.
The duo will play four dates in the UK but with no show announced for Ireland, people have been left very unimpressed.
What's betrayal?— tomek gaveherashag (@tomegotchi) March 12, 2018
Me: Beyonce skipping Ireland in her world tour.
When Beyoncé’s going on tour but not coming to ireland pic.twitter.com/gOpHPVPDJx— Ciara McNally (@ciaramcnally9) March 12, 2018
It’s a tragedy Beyoncé and Jay Z aren’t touring in Ireland😭😭😭— Lâūrÿñ (@lollydooley) March 12, 2018
@Beyonce skips Ireland on tour 😡😡😡 #OnTheRun2— Jamie (@xxjamiebabyxx) March 12, 2018
Taking it extremely bad that beyonce isnt bringing her tour to Ireland pic.twitter.com/q8dDjkb7zh— Caitlin Feeney (@cfeeney02) March 12, 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z: #OTRII— Barry O'Sullivan (@barrysul) March 12, 2018
Me: Sweet I am def going to that
Stadium Venues: Not Ireland so......
Bank Account: pic.twitter.com/qNoun9ofiY
Woman : Ireland— Leanne 🇮🇪 (@TeamSuperIrish) March 12, 2018
Man : Beyonce and Jay
😭 pic.twitter.com/odYj1mNFgH
#So I hear @Beyonce and @JayZ are doing a world tour including Europe but Ireland ain't on the Tour !!! Wtf Beyonce have a word girl !! You know it's the best time here 😎#Beyonce #cometoireland #yesitsineuropetoo #weloveyou #slay #hotsauceinmybag #AskingForAFriend 🇮🇪— Firooooona (@Fiona84996383) March 12, 2018
I'm actually so odd that Beyoncé and JayZ aren't coming to Ireland— Nicole (@NicoleK__) March 12, 2018
Everybody in Ireland 🇮🇪☘️as the locations and dates were announced for #OTR2 #Beyonce #JayZ Tour @S_C_ @Beyonce #WhereIsDublin #Belfast pic.twitter.com/u3n9jg4xMY— Ryan Beth Maxwell (@RyanBethMaxwell) March 12, 2018
The four OTR II dates in the UK take place between June 6 and 15, while the European leg ends on July 17 before the US leg starts on July 25.
With some dates free, maybe the duo will announce more dates soon which include an Irish show. All we can do is hope.
Omg of course it's on Tidal 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/yhSPUScLTZ— Keira Gilleechi (@gilleechi) March 12, 2018
