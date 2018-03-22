People are not happy about the price of Panini’s 2018 World Cup stickers
The release of the Panini 2018 Fifa World Cup sticker collection has sparked anger among potential collectors who feel the price of a packet is too high.
At 80p for a packet of the stickers, many took to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with the cost, which has steadily increased over the years.
The PANINI 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Official Sticker Collection is OUT NOW!! #GotGotNeed pic.twitter.com/rgXGhLUn4p— Panini UK & Ireland (@OfficialPanini) March 22, 2018
With the World Cup in Russia beginning on Thursday June 14, collectors have just under three months to get their collections under way before the opening fixture: Russia v Saudi Arabia.
But it looks as though many have already been put off investing their money in the hobby.
You want 16p per sticker?! #GotGotGreed— Rene Artois (@Avalanche72) March 22, 2018
80p for a pack of Panini stickers is so not fair.— Madeleine Whitehouse (@maddie_mcfc) March 20, 2018
As reported by trusty source @jellis90, World Cup stickers going up to 80p a pack is probably going to stop from competing this year. Absolute greed by panini when Euro 2016’s stickers were 50p a pack— Lee (@ghostbiggie) March 21, 2018
One Twitter user compared the news to the increasing price of a Freddo chocolate bar, which, like the price of a pint of beer, has become a barometer for inflation over the years.
Panini World Cup stickers are the new Freddo The Frog for those who like to get righteous about the price of things - 80p a packet?!— Stuart Taylor (@stuartctaylor) March 22, 2018
But while the price seems steep to some, it’s not putting everyone off buying them.
80p for a pack of world cup stickers! Fuming! Still collecting them though— Matty Thomson (@TheRealTomo5) March 22, 2018
Panini have yet to respond to the Press Association’s request for comment on the subject.
