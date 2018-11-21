‘People are mean to me because I am autistic': Schoolboy writes heartfelt letter to Anne Hegerty

An 11-year-old boy with autism has written a heartfelt letter of encouragement to Anne Hegerty, as she takes part in the hit show, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The 60-year-old, who’s better known as The Governess on ITV game show The Chase, was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome in 2007 and has endured a tough couple of days in the Australian jungle.

Joseph Hughes, from Preston, Lancaster was diagnosed with autism at the age of five.

In the handwritten letter to Hegerty, he wrote: “I think you are very brave for going in the jungle, I couldn’t go there because there are too many bugs.

“You are very clever,” he added, before saying: “Some people are mean to me because I am autistic but watching you makes me see that other people can have autism too and maybe I can have a cool job like you when I am older.”

The letter, shared on Twitter by Joseph's mother Kate, has since racked up almost 18,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

It was even spotted by the creators of Thunderbirds, who he mentions in his letter.

They've since contacted his family and are sending him a special gift.

The letter is only of many positive responses Hegerty has received after opening up about her diagnosis to her campmates.

How amazing is Anne Hegerty like never once did I know she had Austim just taught she was a brainbox lived her whole life without realising she had it till her 40s just shows you can do anything in life nothing defines you — lauren✨ (@laurenb21xo) November 18, 2018

Anne Hegarty is actually such an inspiration to people with Austim!!! What a star — Jessica Clarke (@jessclarke233) November 20, 2018

‘Anne’ has been trending worldwide after last night’s episode aired and Nick Knowles donated his pillow to her after learning she was struggling to sleep in the camp.