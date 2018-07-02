People are loving this extreme sunbather sitting on a sofa on the beach in Scotland

A sun-worshipper in Edinburgh has gone viral for using an unusual form of beach furniture.

Pauline McGinley Gilgallon photographed a person on Portobello Beach enjoying the weather… sitting on a full-length leather sofa.

Posting on Twitter, she said: “Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L-shaped sofa doon the beach.”

Pauline told the Press Association: “There were other people on the beach sitting on two wooden armchairs further down, which I thought was hilarious, then I saw the sofa.”

The photo has attracted around 2,000 retweets, and plenty of people have commented on the strange sight.

Black leather in that sun 😱😱😱😱 that would take a layer a skin off 😩😩😩 — Lesley Hartley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LesleyHartley2) July 1, 2018

Is nobody going to mention the fact that they didn't even have it pointing towards the sea? 😁 — SaneTandroo (@SaneTandroo) July 1, 2018

The UK has been experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is expected to carry through July.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 26C in Edinburgh this week.

Pauline said: “I’m happy my photo has made people laugh, smile and share. Us Scots definitely have the best sense of humour in the world.”

- Press Association