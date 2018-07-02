People are loving this extreme sunbather sitting on a sofa on the beach in Scotland
A sun-worshipper in Edinburgh has gone viral for using an unusual form of beach furniture.
Pauline McGinley Gilgallon photographed a person on Portobello Beach enjoying the weather… sitting on a full-length leather sofa.
Posting on Twitter, she said: “Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L-shaped sofa doon the beach.”
Only in Scotland would you get somebody taking their L shaped sofa doon the beach. ☀️👌🏼😂🏴#onlyinscotland #extremesunbathing #sunnyscotland #portobello pic.twitter.com/5IsahffYN0— GiGi 🐢 (@gigiglasgow72) July 1, 2018
Pauline told the Press Association: “There were other people on the beach sitting on two wooden armchairs further down, which I thought was hilarious, then I saw the sofa.”
The photo has attracted around 2,000 retweets, and plenty of people have commented on the strange sight.
Black leather in that sun 😱😱😱😱 that would take a layer a skin off 😩😩😩— Lesley Hartley 🏴🏴 (@LesleyHartley2) July 1, 2018
Is nobody going to mention the fact that they didn't even have it pointing towards the sea? 😁— SaneTandroo (@SaneTandroo) July 1, 2018
The UK has been experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is expected to carry through July.
Temperatures are set to hit highs of 26C in Edinburgh this week.
Pauline said: “I’m happy my photo has made people laugh, smile and share. Us Scots definitely have the best sense of humour in the world.”
- Press Association
