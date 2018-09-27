People are listing their pets’ best qualities for pretend job interviews

If you could put your pet through a job interview, what would be their biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Reddit user MischiefDame asked people on the website: “Your pet has a job interview tomorrow but needs help writing their resume. What are your pets best skills and qualities?”

Here are the best – and worst – skills that Reddit users have noticed in their pets… Would you give them the job?

1. Give this parrot a job!

2. Some brilliant skills here.

3. These three rats would make a great team.

4. Let’s not give this cat a job in an art gallery…

5. This musician kitten.

6. Turn your weaknesses into positives!

7. This pet plant is a valuable asset.

8. Get this rabbit an FBI job immediately!

9. A highly skilled doorman.

10. Hire this multi-tasker.

11. Lastly, the best job for any pet…

