People are imagining what fisticuffs between Donald Trump and Joe Biden might look like

Playground politics seems to be the order of the day, with the prospect of a Trump v Biden takedown looming.

The US president and former vice president have been going at each other verbally, and Twitter users are imagining what a physical fight might look like.

Just so I'm clear, politics in 2018 is two septuagenarians threatening to beat each other up? https://t.co/Y6ooM8VZs5 — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) March 22, 2018

It comes after Biden, 75, cited controversial comments about women made by Trump which were revealed during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Democrat told an audience at the University of Miami on Tuesday: “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

In true Trump fashion, Twitter was the retaliatory weapon of choice, with the president tweeting: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy.

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”, the 71-year-old added.

Twitter users had other ideas…

Trump vs. Biden pic.twitter.com/OHdOsias7m — GO PACK GO (@PeteScottPPool) March 22, 2018

Footage of Trump and Biden fighting pic.twitter.com/XAvkOvk2kz — State of Confuzun (@STATEofCONFUZUN) March 22, 2018

The Donald Trump/Joe Biden Feud As Explained By Those Old Muppets pic.twitter.com/Y903jvSs81 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 22, 2018

Trump vs Biden (2018), colorized. pic.twitter.com/59QT9tVY12 — Juhana Ullgren (@UllgrenJ) March 22, 2018

Is the Biden v Trump fight on pay-per-view? Anyone have a link to watch for free? pic.twitter.com/BbWdGvSSv1 — Jake Scoggins (@JakeScoggins_) March 22, 2018

Place your bets.