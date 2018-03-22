People are imagining what fisticuffs between Donald Trump and Joe Biden might look like

Playground politics seems to be the order of the day, with the prospect of a Trump v Biden takedown looming.

The US president and former vice president have been going at each other verbally, and Twitter users are imagining what a physical fight might look like.

It comes after Biden, 75, cited controversial comments about women made by Trump which were revealed during the 2016 presidential campaign.


The Democrat told an audience at the University of Miami on Tuesday: “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

In true Trump fashion, Twitter was the retaliatory weapon of choice, with the president tweeting: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”, the 71-year-old added.

Twitter users had other ideas…

Place your bets.
