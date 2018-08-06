People are imagining their own alternative versions of Queer Eye

Back to Discover Home

Queer Eye is a show in which five gay guys with different areas of expertise help a different person each week improve their life.

It’s a simple format, and one which, with small tweaks, could twist to fit almost any subject matter you care to think of – so now people are coming up with their own versions of the Netflix show.

Some are building on the show’s message of empowerment but taking it in a new direction.

Lots of people used the format to bring attention to a cause, issue or philosophy.

Some went political.

Some went highly specific.

Some were just trying to make the world a better, more grammatically correct place.

Meanwhile, some had more humble ambitions.

There truly is a Queer Eye for everyone.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, QueerEye, UK, Queer Eye, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover