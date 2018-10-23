People are explaining the worst injuries they’ve had from everyday activities

Back to Discover Home

We all know extreme activities like hang-gliding and parachuting can get us injured, but what about more mundane activities like eating your breakfast?

Reddit user Penya23 asked people on the website: “What are the worst injuries you have sustained doing the simplest, most mundane tasks that should not have caused any injuries?” People did not disappoint with their stories.

Here are 11 of the best examples, which might just make you afraid of the most basic of activities.

1. This incredible paper-cut.

2. A pulled muscle that had nothing to do with sports…

Ouch 40 Days And 40 Nights GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person injured themselves going to play with a cat.

4. How on earth did this happen?

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The worst thing that could ever happen.

6. Alarm clocks are a hazard.

Good Morning GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This awful chicken accident.

8. Jumping on a mattress is an extreme sport.

Fox Tv Bed GIF by Bob's Burgers - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This hazardous sneeze.

10. Extremely unfortunate.

Jake Johnson Pain GIF by New Girl - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this vicious injury cycle.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

InjuriesSocial Media

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover