People are debating the best year for film and there seems to be a clear winner

The year 1994 has been chosen as the greatest in Hollywood history.

Twitter user Colin Murr asked people to vote on the best year for movies and gave 1974 as his personal choice.

Many plumped for years in the 1990s.

Other years which got mentions included 1939, 1984 and 2011.

But in the end there seemed to be a clear favourite.

Many users chose 1994, which brought us The Lion King, Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction among others.

It’s certainly a strong list.

