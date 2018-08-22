People are debating the best year for film and there seems to be a clear winner

The year 1994 has been chosen as the greatest in Hollywood history.

Twitter user Colin Murr asked people to vote on the best year for movies and gave 1974 as his personal choice.

I'll start with my personal favorite: 1974, which gave us Chinatown, The Godfather Part II, Black Christmas, Murder on the Orient Express, and Young Frankenstein — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 20, 2018

Many plumped for years in the 1990s.

1991



Silence of the Lambs

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Thelma & Louise

JFK

Point Break

Cape Fear

What About Bob?

Dead Again https://t.co/2IqASprFdQ — ainsindahouse (@ainsindahouse) August 22, 2018

Urm, 1995...'cus



Seven

La Haine

Heat

Casino

Bad Boys

Kids

12 Monkeys

The Usual Suspects

Dead Man Walking

Before Sunrise

Dangerous Minds

Basketball Diaries

Jumani

Clueless

Empire Records

Toy Story

Braveheart

Dead Presidents https://t.co/ABOyDyBJqB — Becky Hill (@beckyhill06) August 22, 2018

1999:

-10 Things I Hate About You

-She's All That

-Never Been Kissed

-Cruel intentions

-Jawbreaker

-Drop Dead Gorgeous

-Dick

-Notting Hill

-Double Jeopardy

-The Blair Witch Project

-Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels https://t.co/Mvu3CXh6VR — peter k's woah woah woah (@JennaGuillaume) August 22, 2018

Other years which got mentions included 1939, 1984 and 2011.

1939

Wizard of Oz

Gone With the Wind

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

The Women

Bachelor Mother https://t.co/069dUHhMzA — Cabocla Tristonha (@ClaraLopesAssis) August 22, 2018

1984



The Terminator

Ghostbusters

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Romancing the Stone

Beverly Hills Cop

Amadeus

A Nightmare on Elm Street https://t.co/z3zysVih3d — Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 22, 2018

2011 (duh)



THE TREE OF LIFE

TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY

THE DEEP BLUE SEA

SHERLOCK HOLMES: AGOS

HOUSE OF TOLERANCE

HUGO

ALMAYER'S FOLLY

MARGARET

IN DARKNESS

TURIN HORSE

A SEPARATION

KEYHOLE https://t.co/cHR3nQFDQM — Mohammad Asif (@moasifm) August 22, 2018

But in the end there seemed to be a clear favourite.

Many users chose 1994, which brought us The Lion King, Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction among others.

For me it was 1994: With movies such as Pulp Fiction, The Lion King, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Mask, Clerks, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Interview with a Vampire, Speed, True Lies.

Those are just the ones I remember off the top of my head. https://t.co/IZ1VRQVfue — 🕯 Just Brian, and a half 🕯 (@tzerigawa) August 20, 2018

1994:

The Lion King,

Forrest Gump,

The Shawshank Redemption,

Pulp Fiction,

Ace Ventura 1,

Dumb & Dumber,

The Mask,

Léon: The Professional,

Natural Born Killers,

The Santa Clause https://t.co/wTXExdIFAw — Guruch 🌺 (@turbanium) August 22, 2018

For me it has to be 1994: Forrest Gump, Lion King, Shawshank, Pulp Fiction, Eat Drink Man Woman, Once Were Warriors, Heavenly Creatures...there's more for sure. https://t.co/JKzWta92kn — Mama-fraaaand 👩🏽‍🏫🍔 (@Tarryntino) August 22, 2018

1994

Pulp Fiction, The Lion King, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Mask,Four Weddings and a Funeral, Speed, True Lies. etc https://t.co/jeozOiunkO — Mithun Kumar #D10S (@mithlm88) August 22, 2018

It’s certainly a strong list.

- Press Association