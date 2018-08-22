People are debating the best year for film and there seems to be a clear winner
The year 1994 has been chosen as the greatest in Hollywood history.
Twitter user Colin Murr asked people to vote on the best year for movies and gave 1974 as his personal choice.
I'll start with my personal favorite: 1974, which gave us Chinatown, The Godfather Part II, Black Christmas, Murder on the Orient Express, and Young Frankenstein— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) August 20, 2018
Many plumped for years in the 1990s.
1991— ainsindahouse (@ainsindahouse) August 22, 2018
Silence of the Lambs
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Thelma & Louise
JFK
Point Break
Cape Fear
What About Bob?
Dead Again https://t.co/2IqASprFdQ
Urm, 1995...'cus— Becky Hill (@beckyhill06) August 22, 2018
Seven
La Haine
Heat
Casino
Bad Boys
Kids
12 Monkeys
The Usual Suspects
Dead Man Walking
Before Sunrise
Dangerous Minds
Basketball Diaries
Jumani
Clueless
Empire Records
Toy Story
Braveheart
Dead Presidents https://t.co/ABOyDyBJqB
1999:— peter k's woah woah woah (@JennaGuillaume) August 22, 2018
-10 Things I Hate About You
-She's All That
-Never Been Kissed
-Cruel intentions
-Jawbreaker
-Drop Dead Gorgeous
-Dick
-Notting Hill
-Double Jeopardy
-The Blair Witch Project
-Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels https://t.co/Mvu3CXh6VR
Other years which got mentions included 1939, 1984 and 2011.
1939— Cabocla Tristonha (@ClaraLopesAssis) August 22, 2018
Wizard of Oz
Gone With the Wind
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
The Women
Bachelor Mother https://t.co/069dUHhMzA
1984— Damon Young (@damonayoung) August 22, 2018
The Terminator
Ghostbusters
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Romancing the Stone
Beverly Hills Cop
Amadeus
A Nightmare on Elm Street https://t.co/z3zysVih3d
2011 (duh)— Mohammad Asif (@moasifm) August 22, 2018
THE TREE OF LIFE
TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY
THE DEEP BLUE SEA
SHERLOCK HOLMES: AGOS
HOUSE OF TOLERANCE
HUGO
ALMAYER'S FOLLY
MARGARET
IN DARKNESS
TURIN HORSE
A SEPARATION
KEYHOLE https://t.co/cHR3nQFDQM
But in the end there seemed to be a clear favourite.
Many users chose 1994, which brought us The Lion King, Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction among others.
For me it was 1994: With movies such as Pulp Fiction, The Lion King, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Mask, Clerks, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Interview with a Vampire, Speed, True Lies.— 🕯 Just Brian, and a half 🕯 (@tzerigawa) August 20, 2018
Those are just the ones I remember off the top of my head. https://t.co/IZ1VRQVfue
1994:— Guruch 🌺 (@turbanium) August 22, 2018
The Lion King,
Forrest Gump,
The Shawshank Redemption,
Pulp Fiction,
Ace Ventura 1,
Dumb & Dumber,
The Mask,
Léon: The Professional,
Natural Born Killers,
The Santa Clause https://t.co/wTXExdIFAw
For me it has to be 1994: Forrest Gump, Lion King, Shawshank, Pulp Fiction, Eat Drink Man Woman, Once Were Warriors, Heavenly Creatures...there's more for sure. https://t.co/JKzWta92kn— Mama-fraaaand 👩🏽🏫🍔 (@Tarryntino) August 22, 2018
1994— Mithun Kumar #D10S (@mithlm88) August 22, 2018
Pulp Fiction, The Lion King, The Shawshank Redemption, Forrest Gump, The Mask,Four Weddings and a Funeral, Speed, True Lies. etc https://t.co/jeozOiunkO
It’s certainly a strong list.
