People are confessing to the childhood mischief they made when left home alone

Children get up to all sorts of nonsense when their parents leave them home alone for the first time, as these social media confessions reveal.

Samantha Ravndahl asked on Twitter: “What was the first thing you’d do when your parents left you home alone?”, confessing that she used to eat hot chocolate powder when she was young.

The tweet reached more than 5,000 likes on the platform, and received plenty of hilarious responses.

Here are 10 of the best, which might make you re-think leaving your children home alone any time soon.

1. Kids would spend their time on MySpace or Neopets

Connect to that sweet sweet dial up — shaaanxo 🐼 (@xoShaaan) December 17, 2018

2. This childhood sugar high

Man, we found & ate EVERYTHING with sugar in it: condensed milk, glace cherries, golden syrup from the tin... https://t.co/AZelqheTXw — Huh. (@3KidsBelow) December 18, 2018

3. Lime juice and sugar mix is extremely rebellious

‘Try’ the frozen margarita mix. Found out later it had no alcohol lmao — Mariah Leonard (@mariahlleonard) December 17, 2018

4. This person would need a relatable film

5. Parents would never allow this to happen

i put sugar on still frozen waffles and ate them like that — not julia roberts (@fauxed) December 17, 2018

6. This ambitious task

I ate all the Nutella out the jar https://t.co/nloTShpOdi — Amber xo (@amberfezza) December 17, 2018

7. This person must have got into big trouble

I once did a water slip and slide with my sister... INSIDE our house 😂😂 we literally poured BUCKETS OF WATER in the living room — follow @luna.the.dogg on IG (@evelyngflores) December 17, 2018

8. Reality TV shows are this person’s number one form of rebellion

Watch Jersey Shore or Keeping Up With The Kardashians (my mom hates both of those shows) 😂 — ariana loos (@AriLoos) December 17, 2018

9. Uninterrupted sleep is on the agenda here

What I usually do: Sleep. https://t.co/keoXAA6Vi0 — Purple Eyed Zorua (@TriforceZorua) December 17, 2018

10. Lastly, this brilliant answer

*sing loud as hell for no reason the second I got home from school.* https://t.co/O4EIWIjFQp — GaySpacePrince (@TonyStank777) December 18, 2018

