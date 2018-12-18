People are confessing to the childhood mischief they made when left home alone

Back to Discover Home

Children get up to all sorts of nonsense when their parents leave them home alone for the first time, as these social media confessions reveal.

Samantha Ravndahl asked on Twitter: “What was the first thing you’d do when your parents left you home alone?”, confessing that she used to eat hot chocolate powder when she was young.

The tweet reached more than 5,000 likes on the platform, and received plenty of hilarious responses.

Here are 10 of the best, which might make you re-think leaving your children home alone any time soon.

1. Kids would spend their time on MySpace or Neopets

2. This childhood sugar high

Wreck It Ralph 2 Eating GIF by Walt Disney Studios - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Lime juice and sugar mix is extremely rebellious

4. This person would need a relatable film

Home Alone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Parents would never allow this to happen

6. This ambitious task

Nutella GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person must have got into big trouble

8. Reality TV shows are this person’s number one form of rebellion

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Kardashian GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Uninterrupted sleep is on the agenda here

10. Lastly, this brilliant answer

Titus Andromedon Singing GIF by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

childrenHome AloneSocial MediaTwitter

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover