People are confessing their hilarious deeply-held unpopular opinions

Everyone holds strong opinions on at least one subject, and some opinions are definitely more unpopular than others.

Comedian and writer Eliza Skinner started a divisive conversation on Twitter, asking: “What is your least popular but deeply held opinion?”

Here are 11 of the best, that you probably won’t agree with…

1. Strong opinions about vegetables were shared.

2. This person hates Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Ferris Buellers Day Off GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Surprisingly, a few people hate fireworks.

4. Many millennials are actually anti-avocado.

Fab 5 Avocado GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. This might actually be a very popular opinion.

6. Harry Potter was not good enough for this person.

Harry Potter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Who on earth hates cheese?

8. This person can’t stand Frozen.

Frozen Walt Disney Pictures GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person has opinions about The Devil Wears Prada.

10. This person is about to get fought.

Zac Efron GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this unacceptable opinion.

- Press Association
