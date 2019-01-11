People are confessing the outrageous lies they’ve told for personal gain

We’ve all told a white lie or two every so often to get something we wanted… but these confessions stretch the truth to breaking point.

Writer Nicole Cliffe kicked off the conversation on Twitter, admitting she had lied to her husband Steve so that he would allow her to move in to his house.

She said: “I lied and said I was getting evicted and needed a place to live when in fact I just wanted to move in.”

Cliffe then encouraged social media users to confess the most “over-the-top” lies that helped them get something they wanted, and Twitter did not disappoint.

Here are some of the most outrageous and hilarious lies people have told – and mostly got away with – for their own personal gain.

1. One person made a sneaky move which paid off.

2. Monica Lewinsky once claimed to have a very special guest for dinner.

Olivia Newton John Smoking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. This person went to elaborate lengths to keep the party going.

4. This trick to get free fast food.

Fries Munchies Gif By Shaking Food GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Pranking companies to get free food seems like a pattern here.

6. Some mean older sibling trickery on display here…

Free Money GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This incredible story to get a brilliant job.

8. This married couple killed off Barney the Dinosaur.

Make It Stop Late Show GIF by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This is one way to get great service.

10. Lastly, this lie played out very well…

Score Yes GIF by Matt Cutshall - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

lyingSocial MediaTwitter

