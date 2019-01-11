People are confessing the outrageous lies they’ve told for personal gain

We’ve all told a white lie or two every so often to get something we wanted… but these confessions stretch the truth to breaking point.

Writer Nicole Cliffe kicked off the conversation on Twitter, admitting she had lied to her husband Steve so that he would allow her to move in to his house.

She said: “I lied and said I was getting evicted and needed a place to live when in fact I just wanted to move in.”

ok please tell me about your over-the-top lies for personal gain — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) January 8, 2019

Cliffe then encouraged social media users to confess the most “over-the-top” lies that helped them get something they wanted, and Twitter did not disappoint.

Here are some of the most outrageous and hilarious lies people have told – and mostly got away with – for their own personal gain.

1. One person made a sneaky move which paid off.

In elementary school we had gone on a field trip to some water treatment facility and at the end we got a pamphlet about it, and told to write an essay about what we learned. I copied the phamplet word for word and won 4 Disney tickets for best essay https://t.co/oltEiiOlgm — Kian Elliott (@TransKicl) January 10, 2019

2. Monica Lewinsky once claimed to have a very special guest for dinner.

in kindergarten, i told my friends that olivia newton john was coming for dinner. my mom was v surprised when my friends’ moms called to ask if they could come, too. 😳 #wegotogether — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 9, 2019

3. This person went to elaborate lengths to keep the party going.

when i was 15 i was at a girl's house and her mom didn't want me staying the night so i made up some crazy elaborate story about how my auntie just went in to labor and my parents had to rush to the hospital so no one was available to pick me up so i could stay https://t.co/a0X0QESQHi — yeehaw (@thickkpiss) January 10, 2019

4. This trick to get free fast food.

From an ex: he worked as a counsellor at a summer camp with friends. One of kid’s dads owned a bunch of McDonald’s stores in NYC. The kid gave them a letter to give to one of the stores to get free McDonalds. They photocopied it, ate free McDonalds every meal for 2 weeks — Lauren Ingram (@laureningram) January 9, 2019

5. Pranking companies to get free food seems like a pattern here.

my sister and I (20 and 15 respectively) would go to the Denny's parking lot and cry that our parents were fighting and we didn't want to go home, and we just wanted some french fries.



Made bank. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) January 8, 2019

6. Some mean older sibling trickery on display here…

When I was a kid I took my little sister’s money and taped it to a fake plant we had in the house and convinced her it was a money tree. I was kind enough to split the cash with her. I also used to trade her dimes for pennies. I told her they were bigger and therefore worth more. — Alexa McKenna (@alexamckenna_) January 9, 2019

7. This incredible story to get a brilliant job.

Not me, but after fleeing Europe during the Holocaust—in which almost his entire family died—my grandfather got a job as a banker in NY by lying that he had a college degree but the records had been lost in the war. He worked successfully as a banker for the rest of his life. — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) January 8, 2019

8. This married couple killed off Barney the Dinosaur.

My husband and I told our kids Barney died so we wouldn’t have to watch it anymore. — Margaret Harvey (@margaretmharv) January 8, 2019

9. This is one way to get great service.

I did not correct a restaurant I was eating at when they thought I was Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/Q5B0Rm3a4p — Jeff (@quantumtemporis) January 9, 2019

10. Lastly, this lie played out very well…

I “accidentally” texted my ex-boyfriend to reply to a date with another guy. The date nor the other guy existed. But the ploy worked, we’ve been married 12 years now, and he doesn’t need to know about my lie that saved his life. 😬😬🤦🏼‍♀️ — Mary @ Trusty Chucks (@themarygraham) January 9, 2019

- Press Association