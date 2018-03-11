People are coming up with the best obscure super powers and some are amazing

We’ve all been questioned about the hypothetical superpower we would love to have, but what if your superpower had to be one-of-a-kind?

Reddit user stealthispost posed a dilemma to the website; if everybody in the world has a superpower, but no two people can have the same power, which unlikely yet useful gift would you pick?

The conditions are the powers had to be obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having.

These are the top 10 answers. What would you pick?

1. Cut out all of life’s boring parts.

Comment from discussion speedyturtle4’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

2. Say goodbye to freezing winters!

Comment from discussion fionn88’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

3. This person would make a great teacher.

Comment from discussion waterfall8484’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

4. The perfect Monday morning superpower.

Comment from discussion meowmicks222’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

5. This power would be brilliant nearby a bakery.

Comment from discussion painfullfox’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

6. Pick up all of the pennies from the ground in one go.

Comment from discussion clarinetopus’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

7. The world’s most useful tree.

Comment from discussion viktorindk’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

8. Delicious-tasting brussels sprouts would be useful.

Comment from discussion stealthispost’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

9. A round of applause for this extremely niche superpower.

Comment from discussion chinoyindustries’s comment from discussion "Everyone in the world gets to pick a superpower. But if multiple people choose the same power, only one of them gets it. What superpower would you choose that’s obscure enough to be available, but good enough to be worth having?"

10. Funfairs would be so much better without the queues.