People are coming up with hilarious theories for why Garfield hates Mondays

Garfield is a lot like many of us: hates Mondays, loves lasagna, and is a little lazier than perhaps he should be.

Through the years, however, people have questioned why the popular cartoon cat hates Mondays as much as he does.

Not having a job, Monday should be filled with sleep and food, no different from the rest of Garfield’s week.

Twitter user Jam Colley came up with a sweet, slightly heartbreaking theory on social media. What if Garfield hates Mondays so much because he loves his owner Jon, and can’t bear to be apart from him?

Garfield is a cat and doesn't have a job. The only ostensible difference between Monday and any other day is that Jon suddenly isn't around after having been home all weekend. Garfield doesn't hate Mondays, he loves Jon and is too proud to say it. — Colley (@JamColley) February 18, 2018

Naturally, some users disagreed, giving their own theories for why the cat is so grumpy.

My take on Garfield hating Mondays is that President Garfield died on September 19, 1881, which was a Monday. And i literally feel like I'm the only person who has made that connection. https://t.co/8XyDPIp2Lf — DuckingGreyDuck (@DuckingGreyDuck) February 18, 2018

Which went from pretty realistic…

y’all don’t realize Garfield hates Mondays because bad stuff happens to him on mondays — mapleboy (@mapleboy0001) February 18, 2018

perhaps garfield hates mondays because its the first day of the week where john's too busy to give him food — Mario Pissing Part 2: Mario's Revenge (@itthetrashman) February 19, 2018

hey btw the actual canon reason garfield hates mondays is sympathy pains: jon hates mondays because he has to go back to work and garfield picks up on that negative energy. — ZeroJanitor (@ZeroJanitor) February 18, 2018

To slightly unusual…

Of course, now that we know he’s a work-from-home cartoonist, I wonder if Garfield truly hates Mondays because Garfield is a figment of Jon’s imagination (a la Sixth Sense) and only exists when Jon is paying attention to him? (Cite: Garfield Minus Garfield.) — Amarand Agasi (@AmarandAgasi) February 18, 2018

To just downright strange.

Layered like a lasagna. But I'm pretty sure it's been established that there is no Garfield: Garfield is Jon's Tyler Durden-esque expression of his id. His hatred of Mondays reflects Jon's weary longing to break his own weekly cycle of conformity, societal expectations and duty. — Michael Williams (@mmccwill) February 18, 2018

After a lot of disagreement on social media, the famous cat himself had to chip in.

I’m terribly busy napping. Must we all be saying the “M” word on Sunday? — Garfield (@Garfield) February 18, 2018

What do you think?